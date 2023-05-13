Here’s what Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson will talk about during their interview – TESLARATI

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sat down with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson this week for an exclusive interview that will broadcast on Monday. The two will discuss a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence to Twitter, the social media platform Musk bought last year.

Musk will discuss several topics, but Fox News today put out a preview of the interview that shows the CEO’s feelings about AI and how it is “more dangerous” than any flawed car on the road.

“AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production,” he said. “In the sense that it has the potential, however small one may regard that probability, but it is non-trivial, it has the potential of civilization destruction.”

Musk has previously discussed the risks of AI, including a snippet of reluctance to develop the technology during an interview with Joe Rogan a few years ago.

Musk is also set to share the story of Twitter and his future plans for the platform as it continues to transition under his tutelage. Twitter has changed significantly during Musk’s tenure as owner, including abolishing the old verification system, which is now required through a subscription to Twitter Blue, one of his first big projects after taking over in 2022.

Elon Musk slams reporter accusing increase of hateful content on Twitter: ‘You just lied!’



Musk pushed for a total makeover of Twitter’s platform, aiming to push for free speech and uncovering some of the old ownership’s darkest secrets through the Twitter Files. That appears to be over, or at least delayed, as Matt Taibbi has left the company after a spat with Musk.

Carlson is a widely-known right-wing news analyst for Fox News who has worked in political commentary since 2000 when he was working at CNN. He has been at Fox News since 2009 and was a registered Democrat from 2006-2020, but has been a Republican since 2020.

It is unknown if Musk and Carlson will touch on the developments of Tesla and SpaceX during this interview.

It will air in two parts, with the first coming on April 17 at 8 PM, and the second coming on Tuesday at the same time.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla has received a crucial partner in China as the automaker works to introduce…

Update: para 5 updated for accuracy. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving suite will be vastly different…

A Tesla Model 3 Highland test vehicle was spotted on the Fremont test track,…

Ford is grappling with another F-150 production issue shortly after addressing a minor battery…

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a major announcement regarding the development of Summon features…

Copyright © TESLARATI. All rights reserved.

source