Nothing Phone (1) gets Nothing OS 1.1.3 update with camera improvements – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Vlad 18 August 2022

Nothing Android Firmware Updates

At the beginning of this month, Nothing rolled out Nothing OS 1.1.2 for the Nothing Phone (1), and about a couple of weeks later we get a further update today.

Nothing OS 1.1.3 is already rolling out to Nothing Phone (1) units across the world, bringing with it a slew of bug fixes and a lot of camera improvements.

You can expect improved photo clarity when using the front camera, faster Night Mode and HDR photo processing times, richer color saturation when using the ultrawide, less noise and more sharpness when zooming, and when using Glyph lighting images will be automatically adjusted to “optimal color and brightness”. There’s also an added reminder to clean the camera lenses.

New features include an option to turn on Google’s Adaptive Battery to “intelligently optimize battery life”, and a redesigned fingerprint verification UI for third party apps.

Finally, many bugs were fixed, including one that caused stuttering in apps like Twitter, Play Store, and others, one that prevented the mobile hotspot from working properly, and one that caused the lock screen to crash after tapping on a notification and then trying to unlock with a fingerprint. Minor UI details have been polished too.

As always with such things, the rollout might be staged and it could take a few days for it to reach all Nothing Phone (1) units out there. When it does arrive, you can expect a 64MB download. If you’re interested in learning more about the Nothing Phone (1), our comprehensive, in-depth review is waiting for you to read it.

Does it come with Google AR services?

If you go zedge there are a lot

I think you forgot something, there is no natural photography in mobile devices since nokia 1020. Now all you can see is fake AI post-processing in every device, and it will, most probably be remaing

