Apple's new M2-powered Mac mini is back on sale at its lowest-ever … – Mashable

SAVE UP TO $109: The 256GB(opens in a new tab) and 512GB(opens in a new tab) configurations of the new Apple Mac mini (M2 chip) have both returned to their record-lowest prices to date on Amazon.
Amazon is randomly offering a bunch of deep discounts on Apple devices this week (no complaints) — including the revival of its all-time-low pricing for the M2-equipped Mac minis.
As of April 19, the 256GB configuration(opens in a new tab) was on sale there for just $499.99, or about 17% off its suggested retail price of $599. For those in need of extra storage, the 512GB version(opens in a new tab) had returned to its respective record-low of $689.99 (or 14% off its $799 MSRP) at the time of writing.
This is only the second time the latest Mac minis have been this cheap; these prices made their first appearance in early April, and to date, they haven’t been matched at other retailers like Best Buy(opens in a new tab) and B&H Photo(opens in a new tab).
This latest generation of portable desktop computers looks exactly the same as its predecessors but ramps up the power under that aluminum unibody case. Highlights include an 8-core CPU with a new 10-core GPU (up from an 8-core GPU in 2020’s M1 model), an improved headphone jack, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports for advanced peripherals. It also adds support for up to two displays (sold separately) — a big draw for the work-from-home crew.
If their last(opens in a new tab) appearances(opens in a new tab) are any indication, you’ll have just a few days to take advantage of these discounts before the Mac minis return to full price (so long as they stay in stock).
