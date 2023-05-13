Apple's AirPods Pro are at their lowest price in 30 days on Amazon – mySA

The latest Apple AirPods Pro are 20% off on Amazon right now.

Wireless earbuds changed the game when they were first released. Not only are you free from tangled wires, but you also don’t have to deal with the big, bulky over-ear headphones of the past. And as technology gets better and better, wireless earbuds offer better performance than just about any other audio option on the market, especially from a top brand like Apple.

With this deal from Amazon, you can get a pair of Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) for just $199.99 (20% off). These are a must for any Apple fans as they work seamlessly with iPhones and other devices, but they’re also compatible with Android devices! I’m a diehard Android person myself, and even I have to admit the new AirPods are some off the best earbuds I’ve ever used.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds — $199.99 ($49.01 off, originally $249.00)

Apple’s new Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is improved from previous generations and delivers up to twice as much noise cancellation as before. This blocks out all background noise around you so you can truly be immersed in whatever you’re listening to. Music, podcasts, movies, or even talking on the phone, you’ll hear it all in crystal clear audio.

On top of ANC, the Adaptive Transparency let’s you decide if (and when) you want to hear background noise. This makes them ideal for the office and holding conversations without taking the earbuds out. They’re already water resistant, can control the volume, answer/end phone calls, and more. Plus, you can get up to 30 hours of life out of a single charge with the included charging case.

So if you want to get your hands on some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, visit Amazon and get the latest Apple AirPods Pro for just $199.99 while they’re 20% off.



source