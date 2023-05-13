Apple in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand – Nikkei Asia

U.S. tech giant turning out Apple Watch in Southeast Asian country

TAIPEI — Apple is in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand as the company continues to expand its manufacturing footprint outside of China amid geopolitical uncertainties.

The company has also been mass producing its Apple Watch in Thailand for more than a year, sources told Nikkei Asia, further underscoring the growing importance of the country, and Southeast Asia more broadly, as an alternative production base to China.

