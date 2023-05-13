iPhone 15 series to miss out on Apple’s in-house 5G modem: Report | Mint – Mint

Among other upgrades, the Apple iPhone 15 series was expected to feature the company’s in-house 5G modem. But now, Qualcomm has confirmed that it will continue to offer 5G modems for a majority of next generation iPhones, reports Bloomberg. The company has earlier planned to provide around 20% of the 5G modems for iPhone 15 models.

“Qualcomm had planned to only provide about 20% of the 5G modem parts for the new iPhones in 2023, but now expects to retain its current foothold, according to comments that accompanied its earnings report Wednesday. The statement confirmed that Apple won’t be moving to its own in-house modem design for next year’s models,” the Bloomberg report says.

The report reveals that Apple has been working on its own 5G modem since 2020. But it has suffered significant setbacks that have led to the delay. The prototypes reportedly faced the issue of “overheating over the past year.”

Reliable industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also said that Apple “may have failed” to develop the modem forcing it to rely on Qualcomm for the foreseeable future. Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu last month said that Apple’s modem may miss iPhone launches in both 2023 and 2024.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Apple may drop the physical power and volume buttons with iPhone 15 Pro models. Instead, it may bring a solid-state power and volume buttons to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Cupertino-based company is also expected to adopt a new naming scheme for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It may be called iPhone 15 Ultra and is said to come with a premium titanium body. Titanium would not only give the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Ultra a premium feel but will also make the smartphone lighter, stronger and more scratch resistant than steel.

Also, Apple has announced to adopt USB Type-C charging port for iPhones after an EU ruling. It is likely that USB-C may be introduced on iPhones with the iPhone 15 series. Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are also expected to offer higher RAM than the predecessors.

Download the Mint app and read premium stories

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It’ll just take a moment.

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

You are now subscribed to our newsletters. In case you can’t find any email from our side, please check the spam folder.

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

source