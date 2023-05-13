Polygon (MATIC) Price Forecast Amidst Market Downturn – NewsBTC

As the cryptocurrency market grapples with ongoing turbulence, Polygon (MATIC) has seen mixed signals in its price movement. Following Ethereum’s successful network upgrade, MATIC surged greatly, but on-chain data leaves room for uncertainty regarding its long-term prospects. Can the Polygon bulls maintain momentum and stave off a significant price correction?

Polygon, also known as MATIC, is a Layer 2 scaling solution designed to improve the efficiency of the Ethereum blockchain. Polygon aims to facilitate faster transactions and lower fees by utilizing a sidechain approach, making it an attractive choice for decentralized applications (dApps) and users. Solutions like Polygon have garnered increased attention as Ethereum continues to experience network congestion and high transaction costs.

In the wake of Ethereum’s recent Shapella upgrade, MATIC experienced an impressive 7% growth, temporarily dispelling bearish concerns. However, the cautious behavior of large-scale investors, or “whales,” along with an increase in exchange inflow, suggests that MATIC may be due for a retracement below the $1 mark.

Crypto whales, with holdings ranging from 100,000 to 100 million MATIC, accumulated approximately 50 million coins valued at $51 million between April 5th and April 12th, leading up to Ethereum’s network upgrade. Since April 12th, these whales have maintained their holdings at around 523 million coins, as evidenced by on-chain data from Santiment.



As the market eagerly anticipates the next move from these influential investors, the influx of MATIC coins onto exchanges implies that some holders may soon engage in a mild sell-off. Analysts predict that a substantial buy-wall around $0.95 could temporarily halt further decline.

Despite the potential for a downturn, it is possible that bullish market sentiment could prevail if the MATIC price surpasses the $1.18 resistance zone. Should this occur, it would signify a renewed confidence in Polygon’s prospects and potentially lead to further growth in the short-term future. At the time of writing, MATIC is traded at $1.10, but considering the latest sharp decline, the price might struggle to maintain its position above the $1 mark for a while.

