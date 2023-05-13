Microsoft Surface Duo and Duo 2 get August 2022 update – Windows Central

No offers found

Microsoft just rolled out an update for the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2, though it’s light in the features department.

Microsoft has delivered its monthly updates for both Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2. Both updates are relatively minor as Microsoft is focused on finishing Android 12L, which is expected in early fall for both dual-screen phones.

Here’s what’s new for each device according to Microsoft’s changelog (opens in new tab) for Surface Duo and the changelog (opens in new tab) for Surface Duo 2.

Both updates feature improvements to device stability, which is always welcomed, albeit even if it is very vague.

For Surface Duo 2, it’s not known what exactly is improved with video quality during video calls, but presumably, it has to do with some codec and hardware optimizations. Microsoft Teams is a significant driver of the Surface Duo experience, so it’s good to see Microsoft focusing on it.

In unrelated Surface Duo news, we recently asked our readers what the biggest barrier would be to a potential Surface Duo 3’s success. That survey is still open, and we’ll share the results soon. If you have any thoughts on a potential successor to the Surface Duo 2, please make sure to jump in.

