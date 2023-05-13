Tesla Updates Safety Score to v2.0: Adds New Metrics and Adjusts … – Not a Tesla App

Tesla is updating their Safety Score program to version 2.0, up from v1.2. The Safety Score acts as a driving coach for Tesla owners. It assesses their driving behavior and provides feedback on how they can improve their habits, potentially resulting in lower insurance premiums. And now, with version 2.0, Tesla has introduced two new safety factors and updated the calculation of the Safety Score. Let’s take a closer look at what these changes mean for Tesla owners.
The Safety Score is between 0 and 100, with a higher score indicating safer driving. It is based on several metrics called Safety Factors, which are measured by the Tesla vehicle using various sensors and Autopilot software. The Safety Score aims to encourage safer driving habits and potentially result in lower insurance premiums for Tesla owners.
The new Safety Factors are Excessive Speeding and Unbuckled Driving. Excessive Speeding is defined as the proportion of time spent driving more than 85 mph, while Unbuckled Driving is defined as the proportion of time spent driving above ten mph without fastening the driver’s seatbelt. Late Night Driving, added in version 1.2, has also been updated to be risk-weighted based on when drivers are driving from 10 PM to 4 AM, with the impact on the Safety Score reduced earlier in the night and increased later in the night.
The updates are added to other safety factors, including Forward Collision Warnings, Hard Braking, Aggressive Turning, Unsafe Following and Forced Autopilot Disengagement. The Safety Score is calculated using the Predicted Collision Frequency (PCF) formula, which is based on statistical modeling using 8 billion miles of fleet data.
It is worth noting that yellow traffic light detection is only available on vehicles with FSD hardware 3.0 or later. The Tesla vehicle relies on its cameras and firmware to detect yellow traffic lights, so it may not detect all yellow traffic lights. Examples of situations that could lead to undetected yellow traffic lights include when the cameras are obscured or do not have a line of sight of the traffic signals, inclement weather, or low light environments.
Unfortunately, Tesla’s Safety Score isn’t available for everyone, at least not yet. To see your Safety Score, you need to have Tesla Insurance or have requested FSD Beta, but have not received it yet.
To determine which Safety Score version you’re on, you can open the Tesla app and scroll to the bottom of the Safety Score screen. It’ll show you whether you’re enrolled in version 1.0, 1.2 or 2.0.
Tesla owners can improve their Safety Score by improving each Safety Factor, such as maintaining a safe following distance, engaging the brake pedal early, turning gradually, not tailgating, planning trips to avoid driving between 10 PM and 4 AM, and fastening their seatbelts before driving.
It is important to note that miles driven while Autopilot is engaged are not used to determine the Forward Collision Warnings per 1,000 Miles. Additionally, driving on Autopilot (including 5 seconds after Autopilot is disengaged) will not be factored into the Safety Score formula. Still, the miles driven while on Autopilot are included in the total.
Safety Score 2.0 requires the vehicle to be on software update 2023.2.12 or later (2021.24.25 or later for Tegra vehicles) or be enrolled in FSD Beta version 11.3 or higher.
The Safety Score can help drivers identify areas to improve, such as reducing speed or maintaining a safe following distance. In addition to providing feedback to individual drivers, the Safety Score data is also used by Tesla to improve the safety features of their vehicles. The data collected from millions of miles of driving can be analyzed to identify patterns and trends in driving behavior, which can then be used to inform the development of new safety features or improvements to existing features.
Overall, Tesla’s Safety Score is a powerful tool for promoting safer driving habits and improving the safety of its vehicles, which are already the safest in the world.
Following the lead of Airbnb’s CEO, Tesla turned to Twitter to ask for owner feedback with a simple question: “What should Tesla improve?” The tweet quickly gained traction, with over 8.7 million views and 24,000 responses.
Brian Chesky, Airbnb’s CEO asked for input on Twitter last week. Elon Musk noticed, tweeting: This kind of interaction with users is awesome. Other companies should take note. One of his other companies did take note, Tesla. We’ve curated some of the top suggestions that could pave the way for Tesla’s continuous improvement and innovation.
Improve service times and location site counts: Customers emphasized the need for faster service times and more service locations, making the Tesla ownership experience more convenient. They also called for more accessible human support to assist with their needs.
Make Full Self-Driving (FSD) transferable: Many users suggested making FSD transferable between vehicles, offering added value and flexibility for Tesla owners who may upgrade or change their vehicles in the future.
Add 360° bird’s eye view: Respondents proposed the addition of a 360° bird’s eye view feature to improve the parking experience, providing added convenience for Tesla drivers maneuvering in tight spots or navigating unfamiliar parking areas.
Enhance referral program: Users expressed a desire for a more robust referral program, which could offer even greater incentives for Tesla enthusiasts to promote the brand within their networks.
Address sensitive wipers in FSD Beta: Several customers noted that wipers in the FSD Beta version are overly sensitive, activating even when it’s not raining. They suggested that Tesla address this issue in future software updates to enhance the overall driving experience.
Tesla’s decision to seek customer feedback has garnered a massive response, showcasing its commitment to listening to its user base. Airbnb recently tweeted some of their most mentioned suggestions, demonstrating transparency and a proactive approach to addressing customer concerns.
While Tesla has not yet followed suit, it would not be surprising if they take a similar approach in sharing the most popular suggestions with the public. This would not only demonstrate transparency but also highlight Tesla’s dedication to acting on customer feedback. The connection between Elon Musk and Twitter, given that he owns the platform could potentially further encourage Tesla to utilize Twitter as a tool for engagement and communication with their customers.
Tesla’s quest for feedback and its potential to share top suggestions emphasize the value of customer input in driving a company’s growth and development. By actively seeking opinions and engaging with users, Tesla and Airbnb exemplify how successful companies prioritize customer satisfaction and leverage feedback to stay ahead of the curve in their respective industries.
As Tesla continues to expand its product lineup and global presence, customer feedback will remain a critical component of its innovation strategy. If Tesla does decide to share the top suggestions on Twitter, it will further solidify the company’s reputation for being responsive, adaptive, and committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience.
In conclusion, the decision to gather suggestions and the possibility of sharing them with the public not only strengthens Tesla’s relationship with its customers but also sets a positive example for other companies to follow. Engaging with users and acting on their feedback is a powerful approach to fostering innovation, continuous improvement, and overall success in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape.
The Tesla Model 3 has become a staple in the electric vehicle market, and fans eagerly await news of the highly anticipated Highland refresh. Rumors have been swirling about the possible start date of production, with some suggesting it could begin as early as June 1st. Despite denials from Tesla China, one of our sources has now confirmed that Tesla is indeed planning to kick off Project Highland in June.
Recent rumors of the production start for the Model 3 Highland refresh were ignited by a tweet from Yan Chang (@cyfoxcat) stating that Tesla’s Shanghai factory will prohibit workers from bringing cell phones into the workshop starting June 1st. This led to speculation that the Model 3 Highland would begin trial production on this date.
One of our sources, who has provided factual information in the past, is not only confirming the June production plans, but also signifying that the Model 3 Long Range model, will be Project Highland. The Model 3 Long Range was reintroduced in the U.S. earlier this month and has an estimated ship date of June, 2023.
Tesla China has officially denied the rumors that appeared on Twitter, stating that there are no current plans to begin production on the Model 3 Highland. However, it is worth noting that Tesla China has previously denied rumors that later turned out to be true. Therefore, our source is confident in their information, but given the complexities of supply chains and other factors, it’s essential to remember that dates can shift.
As a refresher, the Model 3, Project Highland is a significant redesign of the current Model 3, with updates such as striking new headlights, removing fog lights, additional cameras, improved GPS accuracy, and interior updates such as a fabric finish in place of the current wood trim. The refresh showcases Tesla’s commitment to innovation and continuous improvement.
While the rumored production start is exciting, it is essential to remember that many factors could alter the date, such as supply chain issues, software delays, or retooling delays.
The Model 3 Highland refresh highlights Tesla’s dedication to evolving its vehicles and staying ahead of the competition with exciting new features and updates that will generate buzz among Tesla enthusiasts. Stay tuned for more information as we continue to follow the developments surrounding the Highland project.
