Today's Euro / Dollar News – Pound Sterling Live

The Euro to Dollar exchange rate rallied in midweek trade after official figures revealed another tick lower in the annual measure of price growth but also a much more importantly meaningful glimpse of victory for the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its effort to contain the inflation demon.
May 10,2023
The Euro to Dollar exchange rate entered a holiday-shortened week treading water around 1.10 but growing economic headwinds on the continent could lead the single currency back down to the round number of 1.09 or so in the days ahead.
May 9,2023
The Euro to Dollar exchange rate edged higher in the final session of the week as financial markets contemplated Euro Area economic data and what it might mean for a European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate policy that is now increasingly dividing analyst and economist opinions about the outlook.
May 5,2023
A sinking Euro and softer Dollar pulled the single currency lower across the board on Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) met expectations for a smaller increase in interest rates but warned of further action if economic data doesn’t respond better, and in short order, to the steps taken so far.
May 4,2023
The EUR/USD is clearly going to be in focus this week with both the Fed and ECB rate decisions to come ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Friday.
May 3,2023
The Euro to Dollar exchange rate entered the new month procrastinating around the 1.10 handle but would likely struggle to sustain itself above that level unless this week’s central bank policy decisions provide the single currency with a clearer interest rate advantage over the greenback.
May 1,2023
The Euro to Dollar exchange rate was hobbled below 1.10 in early trade after Euro Area growth figures underwhelmed economist expectations just hours out from the release of the latest U.S. inflation figures, which could be key to whether or not the Federal Reserve (Fed) raises its interest rate next week.
April 28,2023
Foreign exchange dealers at Heathrow Airport are offering euros and dollars at below parity, despite the spot level in both exchange rates being significantly higher.
