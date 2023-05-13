Binance Moves SHIB out of Innovation Zone, DOGE Jumps as Community Anticipates Starship Launch, Important XRP vs. BTC Signal Appears: Crypto News Digest by U.Today – U.Today

Don’t miss anything happening in the world of crypto with U.Today’s top four news stories over the past day.

According to Binance’s recent announcement, the SHIB token will be moved out of the Innovation Zone today, April 18. Apart from SHIB, several other tokens, such as Frax Share (FXS), Trust Wallet Token (TWT) and 1inch (1INCH), will be transitioned as well. Innovation Zone is a secure platform created by Binance for users to trade new and innovative projects while managing their risks. During periodic reviews, the exchange identifies projects that have proven their worth and met its high standards. Those projects that fall under these criteria are then transitioned out of the Innovation Zone. Thus, Binance’s decision to move SHIB out serves as a vote of confidence in the token’s future and may further solidify SHIB’s position in the market.

Yesterday, Dogecoin saw its price jumping 5% in about an hour. This happened as the DOGE community shared its excitement about the upcoming launch of SpaceX’s “Starship”, a spacecraft that could potentially, per Elon Musk, carry cargo and humans to Mars. As the Tesla CEO announced the imminent launch of Starship in the past week, Sydney Ifergan, CEO of The Currency Analytics firm, commented, “Can’t wait to see that rocket blasting off to the moon with a giant Dogecoin logo, the space just got a little more fun and meme-tastic.” Another enthusiastic comment came from Dogecoin graphic designer “DogeDesigner,” which reads “Doge projected on the Mega Bay, Starbase Tonight.”

Per data provided by Whale Alert, yesterday, about 48.8 million XRP tokens were moved from exchanges to unknown wallets. The move was done in two transactions: the first one carried 25,342,122 XRP worth $12,940,229 transferred from Binance, and the second, 23,500,000 XRP valued at $12,307,916 transferred from Bitso. Meanwhile, XRP recovered on April 14 in its BTC pairing after bouncing off significant support, following days of losing strength against Bitcoin. On April 14, XRP’s Bitcoin pairing hit a low of $0.00001678 after six days of declines. After support was established at this level, XRP started rising. The recovery trend is anticipated to continue in the short term until at least a significant barrier, maybe at $0.00002, is reached. This is significant since most XRP rallies have taken place as its value in the Bitcoin pairing has increased.

A spike in interacting wallet addresses was spotted on Shibarium’s testnet yesterday. According to PuppyScan data, the number of such addresses reached 11,113,441. This equates to a more than 170% rise in just four days: as reported by U.Today, on April 14, the number of wallets comprised 4,059,878. Apart from that, Puppynet’s other metrics have also seen an increase. In particular, the total transactions hit 3,299,702, while the blocks totaled 412,403. In the meantime, Shibarium’s gas token BONE continues gaining traction. CetoEX, a Dubai cryptocurrency exchange, announced that it will soon add support for the Shibarium gas token, BONE, on its platform.

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.



