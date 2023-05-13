What's New On Disney+ | Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis … – What's On Disney Plus

It’s Thursday, so Disney+ subscribers in Australia and New Zealand have some new content to enjoy on the streaming service, including a brand new “Kardashians” special.

Here’s the rundown:

Nell Serrano, a broke and newly single self-described disaster, works to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago; when she lands the only job she can find — writing obituaries, she starts getting life advice from an unlikely source.

Kourtney, Travis and their guests enjoy a luxurious wedding weekend in Portofino, Italy. Private and personal footage reveal an intimate family event full of beautiful moments. The special episode features Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Travis Barker, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.



