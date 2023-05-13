Ada City Council to meet tonight | Local News | theadanews.com – Theadanews

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Updated: May 13, 2023 @ 12:27 pm

The Ada City Council will meet for the first time in 2023 on Tuesday, January 3 in the Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber in the Ada City Hall located at 231 South Townsend. The meeting will be held at 5:45 p.m.

Here is the agenda for that meeting:

1. Call to order.

2. Pledge of Allegiance.

3. Invocation.

4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.

5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.

6. Administer Oath of Office to Carl Turner as Treasurer for the City of Ada.

7. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from R-1, One-Family District, to R-3, Multi-Family District, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:

The east 3 acres of that part of the S/2, SW/4, SE/4 of Section 21, T4N R6E, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, being east and north of the Oklahoma City, Ada and Atoka Railway.

This property is also known as 301 Napier Road.

(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)

8. Discussion of and action on a resolution authorizing the use of certain property in an R-3, Multiple Family District, within the City of Ada for a Use Permitted on Review in an R-3, Multiple Family District, for an Alcoholic and Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Center on the following described property:

The east 3 acres of that part of the S/2, SW/4, SE/4 of Section 21, T4N R6E, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, being east and north of the Oklahoma City, Ada and Atoka Railway.

￼This property is also known as 301 Napier Road.

9. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from R-1, One-Family District, to R-2 Two-Family District, and declaring an emergency for the following described property.

The north 80 feet of Lots 1 & 2 of Block 7, Arlington Heights Addition to the City of Ada, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma.

This property is also known as 831 N. Highland.

(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)

10. Discussion of and action on bids for Concrete Panel Replacement Project; authorization for Mayor or his designee to execute all documents related to said Project.

11. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.

12. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.

13. Adjournment.

