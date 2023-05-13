What are the requirements to run Windows 11? – Digital Trends

Chances are you’ve heard of Windows 11 by now. It’s the latest and greatest version of Microsoft’s popular operating system. But are you wondering if your PC can run it?

Unlike past versions, Windows 11 has some strict install requirements. This has been causing controversy, but if you purchased your PC in the last few years, you should be able to run Windows 11 just fine.

An internet connection

A Windows 10 PC

That’s why we put together this guide looking at all the requirements for Windows 11. From TPM to disk space, processor, and more, here’s what you need to know.

To run Windows 11, your system needs to meet Microsoft’s minimum system requirements. In the event that it doesn’t fit what we’ve mentioned here, then you might want to buy a new PC. If you’re unsure of any of these specs, check with your PC marker.

Now that you understand the minimum requirements to run Windows 11, you can check to see if your PC works with it. Microsoft makes this easy with the PC Health Check app. It’s an official app you can download straight from Microsoft. Here’s how you can get started with it.

Step 1: Visit Microsoft’s website and download the PC Health Check app. Look for the Download PC Health Check App button on the page.

Step 2: Once the download is finished, launch the installer. Follow the steps on your screen. The app will then install and you can search for “PC Health Check” in your Start Menu to launch the app.

Step 3: When the app is running, click the Check Now button at the top to check if your PC meets the system requirements. If all is well, you’ll see a box pop up notifying you that your system is compatible. For more information, click See All Results. You’ll see how each of your PC’s components stacks up against Microsoft’s list.

If your PC isn’t compatible, then you can try upgrading your RAM, storage, motherboard and processor, and add a TPM 2.0 chip to your system so it can fit the requirements. If you can’t do that, then buying a new PC is a better option. We have a list of the best laptops and desktops that can help.

Microsoft might have just given us a small, but hopeful glimpse of a possible Windows 11 gaming UI designed to be used with small handheld gaming devices. It might also be a sign that Redmond is finally taking portable PC gaming more seriously.

During an internally-hosted Microsoft hackathon event back in September, an experimental Windows interface has gotten the attention of the portable gaming device community, thanks to a tweeted leak. Called “Windows Handheld Mode”, the interface essentially brings a gaming shell or launcher in lieu of a regular Windows 11 desktop UI.

According to the description of a new project, Microsoft is allowing for ChatGPT integration directly into Windows through a PowerToys Run utility integration for both Windows 10 and 11.

The company recently gave the go-ahead for software engineer Simone Franco to spearhead a project called ChatGPT plug-in for Microsoft PowerToys Run, according to Tom’s Hardware.

People don’t like change, especially when it comes to Windows. As if centering the taskbar in Windows 11 wasn’t enough, Microsoft is now going to alter a Windows keyboard shortcut that’s been around forever. We’re talking about Print Screen, commonly written as PrtSc on keycaps, which currently takes a full-screen screenshot of the screen and saves it to your clipboard. Of course, it can also be used in combination with various keys for other screenshotting shortcuts.

But in recent years, Microsoft has been pushing its separate app, Snipping Tool, which was a modern replacement for Snip & Sketch. Compared to using Print Screen, though, Snipping Tool is a more effective and full-featured way of capturing, saving, and editing screenshots. There’s no need to paste your screenshot into Paint just to save it. It can also record video of your screen.

