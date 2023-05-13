15-Inch MacBook Air With M2-Like Chip Spotted in Developer Logs – MacRumors

An unreleased 15-inch MacBook Air with a processor “on par” with the M2 chip has been spotted in App Store developer logs, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. The long-rumored laptop will likely be released by WWDC in June.



The report indicates that the chip in the new MacBook Air configuration spotted in the logs has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, just like the M2 chip, along with 8GB of RAM. The laptop has the model identifier “Mac 15,3” and is listed as running macOS 14, which is expected to be announced at WWDC alongside iOS 17 and other updates. The new Air is also listed with a display resolution equal to that of the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

There have been conflicting reports about which chip the 15-inch MacBook Air will use, but the developer logs and Gurman saying the M3 chip is “coming later” suggest that the initial 15-inch model will be powered by the M2 chip, like the 13-inch model.

A larger MacBook Air was first rumored in 2021, with production of 15-inch display panels reportedly ramping up in recent months. It’s unclear exactly when the laptop would be released, but it will likely be announced by WWDC, which begins June 5. Apple announced the 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip at WWDC last year.

Apple is also working on an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, according to Gurman.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on March 27 released iOS 16.4, delivering 21 new emoji characters, support for Safari web push notifications, the return of the page-turning animation in the Books app, updates for the Podcasts app, and more.

Apple’s new AR/VR headset is expected to be unveiled, along with iOS 17, macOS 14, and more.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.

Apple’s AR/VR headset is coming soon with eye- and gesture-tracking, dual 4K displays, M-series chips, and more. Here’s what we know so far.

Next-generation version of iOS, set to be previewed at WWDC 2023 in June with a public release in September.

23 hours ago by Hartley Charlton

3 days ago by Hartley Charlton

4 days ago by Hartley Charlton

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source