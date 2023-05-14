Home Latest News The Roku App Is Working Again! – 9&10 News – 9&10 News

The Roku App Is Working Again! – 9&10 News – 9&10 News

By
Charles Miller
-

You probably noticed we’re making some big changes at 9&10 News, and our Roku app is one of them. After some users recently reported issues with their app, we have updated it, and it is working again.
If you still have issues with the Roku app, please update it.
And remember, we also have several other ways to watch: You can download the VUit app on your smart TV, or watch us on our website, cable or satellite, or over the air.

source

Previous articleThe results of Verizon's equity audit | About Verizon – Verizon
Charles Miller
https://www.inferse.com
He is well known among his circle for his incredible attraction towards smartphones and tablets. Charles is a python programmer and also a part-time Android App developer.