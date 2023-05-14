Space Force: Weather iffy for SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch from … – Florida Today

Space is important to us and that’s why we’re working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

Update: Due to weather, SpaceX is now targeting 7:29 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 30, for the next launch attempt of the Falcon Heavy mission from Kennedy Space Center. Stay tuned at floridatoday.com/space.

Update: SpaceX stood down from this launch due to poor weather around Kennedy Space Center on Thursday evening. Teams are now targeting no earlier than 7:29 p.m. EDT Friday, April 28, for Falcon Heavy’s next attempt. Stay tuned at floridatoday.com/space.

Update: SpaceX is now targeting no earlier than the evening of Thursday, April 27, for the launch of its three-core Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center. Originally slated to fly Wednesday evening, the company said more time was needed for data reviews. The roughly hour-long window to fly from pad 39A opens at 7:24 p.m. EDT Thursday.

The weather forecast remains roughly the same at 60% “go.”

The Space Coast’s recent spate of rainstorms is expected to continue through the week, potentially bringing iffy weather conditions to Kennedy Space Center ahead of SpaceX’s next Falcon Heavy launch.

The three-core rocket, set to fly during an hour-long window that opens at 7:24 p.m. EDT Wednesday, is expected to face 60% “go” weather conditions at pad 39A. The Space Force on Tuesday said the potential for thick and anvil clouds were listed as the primary concerns.

“The main weather concerns for a Wednesday evening launch have shifted to anvil clouds associated with ongoing convection to the west as well as any lingering cumulus clouds,” Space Launch Delta 45 forecasters said Tuesday.

In the event of a delay to Thursday, conditions look roughly the same: 60% “go.”

Spectators hoping to see Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters return to land at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, however, should take note that Wednesday’s launch will not include any first stage recoveries. Due to the weight and destination of the ViaSat-3 Americas commercial communications satellite, there won’t be enough fuel left over for the boosters to return. That includes the center booster, which will also be ditched into the Atlantic Ocean. This will mark the first time Falcon Heavy flies with the deliberate goal of expending its boosters.

It launches on time, Heavy will become the Space Coast’s 20th launch of the year.

Beyond Falcon Heavy, meanwhile, SpaceX is also targeting Friday, April 28, for the launch of a payload for Luxembourg-based SES. The mission flying from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Launch Complex 40 is targeting an hour-and-a-half-long window that opens at 5:12 p.m. EDT. After liftoff, the rocket will target a drone ship landing in the Atlantic Ocean.

