Disney Plus Day 2022: Early Park Entry for Subscribers – WDW Magazine

Disney is painting the parks BLUE to celebrate Disney Plus Day 2022 and they’re gifting subscribers with early park entry.

Now that’s how you plus a streaming service subscription! Better mark your calendar for Disney+ Day on September 8. You won’t want to miss these exclusive subscriber-only perks (and treats)!

If you’re a Disney+ subscriber, it’s time to hop off the couch and head to the parks. Keep reading to learn more about this year’s Disney+ Day celebrations in Orlando, Anaheim, and around the world.

Disney+ Day in the parks. Photo by Tatjana Lazar

On September 8, Walt Disney World and Disneyland will open to Disney+ subscribers and their travel party 30 minutes before the regular park opening time. Guests staying at select Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort Hotels will be able to enter the park an hour before the parks open.

Disney+ Day at Hollywood Studios in 2022. Photo by Rain Blanken

All you need to get in is valid admission, reservations, and proof of your Disney+ subscription. The Disney Parks Blog says that showing your logged-in home screen on the Disney+ app on your phone will do the trick. So make sure you have the app installed on your phone and that you’re logged in before you arrive!

Photo courtesy of Disney

Subscribers also get FREE PhotoPass downloads on Disney+ Day at select locations in Hollywood Studios and Disneyland.

Photo courtesy of Disney Parks Blog

Disney is “plussing” Hollywood Studios for the day with exclusive Disney+ character meet-and-greets and cavalcades. Staying at a Walt Disney World resort? You’re invited to a special Disney+ screening at Movie Under the Stars.

Meet Lightning McQueen and Mater on Disney+ Day. Photo courtesy of Disney Parks Blog

Hollywood Studios isn’t the only park that’s “plussing it” for Disney+ Day. Over in Anaheim, Disneyland will have exclusive photo ops, foods, and true-blue cocktails all day.

Here’s what’s on the menu:

And here’s what else is going on:

Photo by Danny Shuster

Whether you celebrate in the parks or at home, you can access limited-time PhotoPass lenses on Disney+ Day through Snapchat or the My Disney Experience app. Get ready to say “cheese” with festive Mickey ears or “I am Groot” with (who else?) Groot himself.

Chocolate hazelnut donut at Disneyland Paris. Photo courtesy of Disney Parks Blog

Bienvenue to Disney+ Day at Disneyland Paris! Take a bite out of a blue-themed chocolate hazelnut donut as you explore all-new entertainment programming and PhotoPass opportunities.

Disney+ subscribers visiting Disneyland Paris also get early park entry on September 8. They can enter the park 30 minutes before the regular opening time.

Disney+ Day festivities at Hong Kong Disneyland will take place two days later on September 10.

Disney Wish ship. Concept art via Disney Cruise Line

Guests onboard the August 29 to September 5 Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise will get nine exclusive shows and experiences.

Photo courtesy of Disney Parks Blog

Will you be one of the early birds taking advantage of a 30-60 minute headstart at the parks on Disney+ Day? Let us know on our Facebook page.

