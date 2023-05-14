Cindy Williams’ Final TV Project ‘Sami’ Gets Premiere Date On Prime Video; Watch Clip – Yahoo Entertainment

Cindy Williams’ final television project, Sami, has gotten a premiere date on Prime Video. The 10-episode short-form comedy/musical series will launch April 23 on the Amazon streaming service.
The series wrapped just two months before Williams died following a brief illness at the age of 75.
Created by Williams’ longtime friend, Grammy-nominated music producer Bruce Kimmel, the series stars Kerry O’Malley (Why Women Kill, Snowpiercer) and newcomer Sami Staitman.
Sami follows the adventures of Sami Sherman (Staitman), a young girl trying to make it as an aspiring Broadway actress/singer in New York City. O’Malley plays her mother and Williams plays her grandmother. Check out a clip of Williams above.
Kimmel said Williams was looking forward to promoting the project prior to her untimely death. He penned a remembrance on the day of her passing.
“I’ve known her since we began at LACC in 1965, have loved her from the moment I laid eyes on her, and have had so many incredible adventures with her,” Kimmel wrote. “We were as close as close can be, from then until now. And I’ve been watching her constantly as we’ve been editing the web series we just did and wrapped only two months ago. I’m so grateful to have had her be such an important part of my life for close to sixty years. I will miss her like crazy, but I’m just so happy we got to work together one final time and I can’t wait for the show to air – she was funny, charming, and brilliant right up to the end. I’ve never known anyone like her.”
Williams was best known for her starring role in Happy Days spinoff, Laverne and Shirley. She also appeared in the Oscar-nominated films American Graffiti and The Conversation, and on Broadway in The Drowsy Chaperone and Off-Broadway in The Odd Couple. Prior to her passing, she was touring the country doing her one-woman show, Me, Myself, and Shirley.
Sami is produced by Kimmel’s Kritzerland Entertainment and Purple Porcupine Media.
