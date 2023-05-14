Love Hate Inu a New Cryptocurrency Set To Be Bigger Than Shiba … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
Originally created as a parody of Dogecoin, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token soon became one of the most popular meme coins on the market. Despite that, the self-styled “Dogecoin killer” failed to overcome its more successful predecessor, except for one short week in October 2021, when it pumped 240%. However, it was soon labeled a pump-and-dump operation, leading many investors to completely lose trust in it.
Since then, many meme coins have tried to emulate SHIB’s success, without even coming close. At least, until recently, when Love Hate Inu (LHINU) appeared and started making waves. In just the first few weeks of the presale, LHINU raised more than $3.8 million, plainly illustrating just how much trust investors put in this project. But why will Love Hate Inu succeed where Shiba Inu failed?
Despite sharing some features with Shiba Inu, like the naming convention and relying on meme power to gain popularity, LHINU also holds several key advantages over the SHIB. The most important one and the main reason why so many experts claim that it will be one of the biggest crypto successes in 2023 is its function within the Love Hate Inu platform.
Love Hate Inu represents a brand-new concept in the survey industry, called Vote2Earn (V2E). Online polls are an essential tool for many companies, organizations, and even individuals. Keeping a finger on the pulse of your customers is vital for the success of any brand. Right now, to do that, one would have to hire expensive pollsters and marketing agencies to gather results and interpret them. Even then, despite all the money spent, results can be, and often are, doubted. Love Hate Inu changes all that.
Based on blockchain technology, Love Hate Inu offers a cheap and reliable tool for polling on almost any topic imaginable. Underlying blockchain ensures that results are transparent and verifiable and not dependent on an inherent bias that comes with human pollsters. Furthermore, it provides an in-house solution that can be used by anyone, eliminating the need for wasting money on outside agencies.
Comparing Love Hate Inu and Shiba Inu boils down to three major differences: utility, supply, and potential for growth.
Utility – Unlike Shiba Inu, Love Hate Inu has a clear utility in the Love Hate Inu ecosystem. It will power all transactions on the platform, including rewards for the voters. That will ensure a constant circulation of the supply, providing a steady upward pressure on the value and securing a high ROI for the investors. Shiba Inu never had that, as it was relying on the hype created by its influential backers like Elon Musk to drive the value up. As soon as the hype ended, SHIB crashed, robbing all investors who had it in their portfolios.
Supply – To emphasize its parody nature, Shiba Inu was released with a total supply of one quadrillion. The ridiculous number of SHIB tokens was intended as a joke, but it proved to be one of the major factors in its downfall, as the market simply couldn’t cope with it. To add insult to injury, the majority of SHIB supply is still locked in an anonymous wallet and can be used to flood the market at any time.
LHINU has a supply of 10 billion tokens, with the usual distribution between various segments. Eventually, 90% of the total supply will be in the hands of investors and users, ensuring transparency and eliminating any possibility for pump and dump tactics used by some Shiba Inu investors.
Potential for growth – Potential for growth is the key element that draws investors to Love Hate Inu. As the platform gains traction and attracts users, the demand for the token will continue to rise. LHINU value won’t be affected much by the usual crypto market volatility and celebrity shenanigans, like the rest of the cryptocurrencies. Its price will generally reflect the value of the entire platform and it is clear that it has a massive growth potential.
Contrary to that, Shiba Inu’s future depends solely on the meme power generated by its user base and as such, it is quite doubtful whether it can make any serious gains to justify it as an investment option.
The survey industry is projected at $3.4 billion in 2023, up more than 10% from 2022. It is a fairly big cake and Love Hate Inu plans on snatching a huge chunk of it. It is poised to be a major disrupter, completely changing the way online polls are organized and conducted. This potential proved irresistible to investors, as they gobble the presale token allotment, forcing it to end prematurely.
With each new presale stage bringing an increase in LHINU price, they are motivated to buy as much as they can as early as they can, creating huge pressure on the presale fund. This is great news for both them and the team behind Love Hate Inu, as it will mean that the token will make its premiere on crypto exchanges earlier than expected. It is worth considering that each time you buy LHINU in presale, you are bringing your payday that much closer.
The main takeaway here is that Shiba Inu and Love Hate Inu are two vastly different crypto projects. SHIB is a part of the Internet meme culture and not a topic of conversation among serious investors. On the other hand, Love Hate Inu is one of the most ambitious projects we have seen this year, with huge potential. Its ceiling is insanely high and it can become a major disruptor in an industry worth billions of dollars. It is easy to see why almost all experts agree that LHINU will be much bigger than SHIB ever was.
