Nothing Phone 1 update brings the stable version of Android 13 – Android Authority

Welcome to the Nothing Phone 1 update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the Nothing Phone 1. We’ll detail the current software version and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out.

The Nothing Phone 1 launched with Nothing OS atop Android 12. The company is offering three years of OS updates, theoretically meaning that the phone will get Android 15. The handset is also slated to receive four years of security patches.

February 21, 2023: The Nothing Phone 1 quietly got the Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5 update last week. Now, Nothing has published a blog post confirming the update’s release. So you should expect to receive the update in the next few days if you haven’t received it before.

Have you received a new Nothing Phone 1 update? Then let us know via the comments below!

