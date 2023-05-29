Amazon's Fire Stick Lite is an historically low $12 price ahead of … – SFGATE

All of your streaming in one tiny device for just $12.

You don’t have to wait until Prime Day tomorrow to score an already-great deal on Amazon’s Alexa Voice Remote-enabled Fire Stick Lite. The super-simple-to-use device is currently at its lowest price ever by a not-insignificant $6: It’s marked down 60% in advance of Prime Day, with a price tag sitting pretty at $11.99.

The Fire Stick Lite is the most affordable Fire TV stick, and it’s a very adequate way to stream. It’s super-smooth and to be honest, who needs much more than this? The only thing it doesn’t have are TV controls, so you’ll still want to use the regular TV remote to change the volume and turn the screen on and off. If you want to control your TV’s volume and power, you’ll have to pick up the Fire TV Stick, which is currently just $5 more.

While it supports 1080p Full HD, it’s not a 4K stick, so if you want that kind of streaming experience, you’ll have to upgrade to the Fire Stick 4K, which is currently on sale for 50% off and priced at $24.99. (Wi-Fi 6ers, the 4K Max streaming stick is for you).

To use it, you just plug in the USB stick to the back of your TV, then connect it to the internet to get set up. From there, you can browse the more than 200,000 free movies that come on the free apps you can access with the Fire TV Stick Lite, or stream more than a million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock, and Disney+ — plus a ton of other platforms you can download from the app store.

Like other Fire Sticks, this remote lets you stream music from Pandora, Spotify, and a host of other services. You can also use Alexa to find content and then control it while you stream, including music, movies, and other apps. You can additionally use the voice button to ask Alexa the time, inquire about the weather, and to set alarms (which is handy for kitchen TVs!).

Pick your Fire TV Stick Lite while it’s on sale for this all-time low price over at Amazon.

