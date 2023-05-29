Introducing new Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 for business and … – Microsoft

May 13, 2020 | CEE Multi-Country News Center

As we continue to expand our Surface family of devices, our goal is to design a Surface for every person, every work style and every location, scaling from the most portable to the most performant. To give you devices that can switch context as quickly as you do to take you from work to play to everything in between. Today we are announcing four new products and new accessories with that in mind.

Surface Go 2 for Business





Lightweight portability for the task at hand. Introducing new Surface Go 2 for Business, with a bigger, 10.5” touchscreen display in the same compact size, up to 10 hours of battery life. Connect in the office, from the field, in the classroom, or on the go with optional LTE Advanced. Our compact, lightweight 2-in1 empowers you to get the job done with the full power of Windows 10 Professional. Surface Go 2 is also available at discounted price for Educational customers.

Surface Book 3 for Business





Leave your desk behind and keep performance by your side. Our most powerful Surface laptop is up to 50% faster than before, pairing speed, graphics, up to 17.5 hours of battery life with the versatility of a high-performance robust laptop, powerful tablet, and portable design studio. For the first time, Surface Book 3 15” will offer an option of NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 which has superior graphics performance. Getting the kind of power and performance needed to do complex modeling and graphics intensive work, with an Intel 10th generation CPU with up to 32GB RAM and 2TB professional-grade SSD.





Surface Dock 2 and Microsoft Surface USB-C® Travel Hub





Streamline the way you work and connect. New Surface Dock 2 instantly transforms your Surface into a desktop PC with all the next-gen ports you need, including USB-C®. Simply plug in the Surface Connect cable to charge your device and access external monitors, a keyboard, mouse, and more. Surface Dock 2 was built to maximize efficiency at the office, in a flexible workspace, or at home. The new Surface Dock 2 offers Enterprise grade features including frictionless firmware updates, Wake on LAN, network boot and centralized IT control over who can connect to docks and how.



And, when you’re on the go, be more productive with new, multi-port Surface USB-C® Travel Hub. It gives you five ways to stay productive anywhere. Connect to the internet, project content onto a big screen, charge accessories, and more. Compatible with modern PCs and all Surface laptops with a USB-C® port.

Microsoft Surface for Business portfolio that includes Surface Go 2, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X, Surface Laptop 3, Surface Book 3, Surface Studio 2 and Surface Hub 2S is available in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia and Slovenia.



Authorized Surface Resellers for Surface Commercial devices in CEE Multi-Country are:

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania: Crayon Latvia, GT Tarkvara, MARKIT HOLDING AS, MOSAIC OU, Telia Eesti AS, Telia Lietuva AB.

Croatia: Span

Slovenia: LanCom, Menet, Gambit, Span, GOV IS

Authorized Surface Resellers for Surface Hub in CEE Multi-Country are:

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania: Crayon Latvia, GT Tarkvara, Telia Eesti AS, Telia Lietuva AB.

Croatia: Span

Slovenia: Span



