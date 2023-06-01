iPhone 15 Tipped To Have Rounded Edges Like iPhone 5C – Forbes

11/26 Update below. This post was originally published on November 24

The first iPhone 15 leaks already promise a combination of eye-catching and controversial design changes. And excitement is only likely to grow further now a new exclusive has revealed another stunning design decision.

iPhone 15 Ultra concept based on leaks

In a move that would see Apple step back in time, a new leak from anonymous insider ShrimpApplePro claims that “all the edges will be rounded” on iPhone 15 models similar to the 2013 iPhone 5C.

The iPhone 5C was one of Apple’s most comfortable iPhones in hand, but the design was unloved because the chassis was made of plastic. However, that mistake won’t be repeated, with ShrimpApplePro stating that the chassis of iPhone 15 models will be made of titanium.

That material change had already leaked, but it was considered exclusive to the new iPhone 15 Ultra flagship model due to cost. Titanium is priced at $35-50 per kilogram, compared to $1-1.50 per kilogram for stainless steel, making it circa 30x more expensive — though that may drop to just $3.50 for the circa 100g chassis, and even less when purchased at scale.

Titanium is the same strength as stainless steel at just 40% of its weight and 3-4x stronger at the same weight, making it a popular material for aircraft parts. Furthermore, while the combination of a comfortable iPhone with extreme durability makes a lot of sense, it would also represent a stunning change of direction from Apple after years of making their iPhones heavier and more angular.

11/26 Update: Further iPhone 15 information has leaked courtesy of one of Apple’s own manufacturing partners (via MacRumors). In a thinly veiled message to its shareholders, Apple supplier Cirrus Logic strongly hinted that Apple will remove physical buttons from its next-generation iPhones.

In a letter to shareholders (PDF link), the company confirmed it is working “with a strategic customer [to] bring a new HPMS component to market in smartphones next year.”

HMPS includes the haptic drivers Cirrus Logic supplies for the Taptic Engine in iPhones. Cirrus Logic CEO John Forsyth added further clarification during a company earnings call this month (via Seeking Alpha), saying the component is coming to market in the “back half of next year.” A period when, historically, the only major Cirrus Logic partner releasing a new smartphone is Apple.

Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley were even more specific. The duo explained to investors that the new Cirrus Logic HPMS component is for the iPhone 15, and “The largest change in new iPhone models next year is the removal of the buttons, which would require additional [HPMS] drivers for the haptics engine.”

This rumor first arose in October, with many dismissing it as nonsense. Not anymore.

Dual front cameras have also been tipped for the iPhone 15 Ultra

So how excited should you be? ShrimpApplePro notes that the information is “still very early so take it as it is” but the leaker’s sources are well respected after the insider revealed the notch-less iPhone 14 redesign in September 2021, the same month Apple launched the iPhone 13.

For me, the doubt is less about whether Apple will make these changes and more about whether they will apply to the whole range, the iPhone 15 Pro or only the Ultra. With Apple determined to increase differentiation between the models, the thought of it coming to the full iPhone 15 range seems too good to be true.

That said, with underwhelming iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus sales and spiraling manufacturing costs, maybe, just maybe, Apple is set to go all in with its iPhone 15 lineup. After all, it’s a big year of change for iPhone, whether Apple likes it or not.

