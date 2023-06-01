Severe thunderstorms hit as drivers warned to be careful due to … – Stuff

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Grey and Westland as residents are urged to take shelter.

Metservice said it detected a severe thunderstorm near Hokitika and Greymouth at 1.30pm on Tuesday.

The storms were moving southeast and expected to reach Greymouth and Kumara between 2pm and 2.30pm.

“These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain, possible tornadoes and frequent lightning. Very heavy rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous,” Metservice said.

It also warned of tornadoes blowing out windows, lift roofs, break large branches off trees, generate dangerous flying debris and blow vehicles off the road.

West Coast Emergency Managment advised residents to take shelter preferably indoors away from windows, secure loose objects and check drains and gutters are clear.

Metservice also issued a severe thunderstorm watch remains for Buller and Westland from 10.30am to 8pm Tuesday.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency warned that caution was advised on State Highway 6 between Haast to Hokitika due to surface flooding.

An orange heavy rain warning was in place from 8pm Monday to 6pm Tuesday for Westland south of Otira.

“On top of what has already fallen, expect 80 to 120 mm of rain to accumulate about the ranges, and 40 to 60 mm near the coast. Peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h about the ranges, with thunderstorms possible,” it said.

Meanwhile, a strong wind watch remains in place for the Canterbury High Country from 11am to 6pm on Tuesday with northwest winds possibly approaching severe gale in exposed places.

A heavy rain watch for Fiordland will extend until 2pm Tuesday with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms possible. Rainfall amounts could approach warning criteria, mainly north of Doubtful Sound.

