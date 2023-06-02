Save $100 on Apple MacBook Air laptops in this last minute back to … – Livescience.com

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.
Apple’s latest MacBook Air M2 is reduced by $100 at Best Buy, as is the M1 version too – both perfect for students about to head off to college.
School is back, but the deals keep coming for the best laptops for students – and MacBook devices from Apple are consistently well regarded for all lines of work and study.
Apple switched to its own processors in 2020 with the M1 chip, and the results have now been felt on almost every computer in the company’s product line. More energy efficiency is a huge boon for laptop users, while the increase in processing power is great for any Mac user.
Mixing those two key tenets of the Mac experience is the MacBook Air line, and you can save $100 on latest MacBook Air M2 model at Best Buy. That applies to the 256GB version and the 512GB version, which is now down to $1399.00.
Apple MacBook Air M2 –
was $1199.00, now $1099 at Best Buy
Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air is available for $100 less than the RRP on both the 256GB and 512GB options.
Apple MacBook Air M1 –
was $999.99, now $899.99 at Best Buy
Apple’s smallest laptop is now available for $899.99 for the 256GB option, and is the cheapest way to jump into macOS on a laptop.
If you’re looking for one of the best MacBooks for students, there are two great options to choose from here. The MacBook Air M2 comes with a 13.6-inch display and plenty of power thanks to the M2 chip, but you’ll also get a slimline design and up to 18 hours of battery life.
The M1 MacBook Air, not to be outdone by its newer brother, has the same discount, making it comfortably the cheapest MacBook available at $899.99. It has a more classic MacBook design, but it’s even more portable than its successor.
Whichever MacBook Air you pick up, you’ll get access to three months of Apple TV+ for free (including the likes of Severance and Ted Lasso), as well as up to four months of Apple Music and Apple News+.
User reviews are positive for both laptops, with 4.8 out of 5 stars across both laptops. Users have noted the impressive display on the M2 MacBook Air, as well as the power efficiency of both models. Many have noted how powerful either MacBook Air feels after using a PC, too!
