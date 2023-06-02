Best microSD cards for Amazon Fire tablets in 2023 – Android Police

The fastest and most reliable microSD storage for your tablet

Amazon Fire tablets are as straightforward and affordable as they get. They're easy to use, have access to a wide range of optimized apps, and work out especially well if you shop on Amazon or use its services a lot. But they're also not the most technologically advanced things out there and don't have a ton of storage. Since none of them come with cellular connectivity, consider a microSD card to expand the storage. Plus, you can access your media and app collection even when you don't have Wi-Fi.

Samsung has a well-deserved reputation for making some of the most high-performance flash memory on the planet. The Evo Select lineup isn’t exactly that — it’s not the fastest on the planet — but it is still made with in-house chips that uphold Samsung’s legacy of error-free storage. Note that the Evo Select is the same as the Evo Plus, just rebranded for a different retailer.

If you insist on the best, the SanDisk Extreme microSD family has you covered. As one of the most recently updated microSD cards, it features proprietary technology that increases its max speeds beyond what a typical microSD card can achieve. This card is especially worthwhile if you plan on copying large amounts of media from a PC using a SanDisk microSD reader.

It’s not fancy and won’t win any benchmark shootouts, but the base model Silicon Power microSD card is perfectly acceptable for Amazon Fire tablets. Most sizes offer a good value, with the 128 and 256 GB models delivering the best. And don’t worry if you haven’t heard of them; Silicon Power’s flash memory is just about as reliable as the next.

Since Fire tablets are so kid-friendly and cost-effective, it’s not unheard of to have more than one to satisfy the whole family’s needs. If that’s the case in your household, this three-pack of 64 GB microSD cards from PNY is worth a look. Each one adds just enough capacity for holding a bunch of music and video, but altogether they don’t even cost $20.

If you’re in the market for a 128 or 256 GB microSD card, you can’t do much better performance-wise than the PNY Pro Elite. Its A2 certification means it can access small files extremely quickly, making it perfect for storing large numbers of apps. Avoid the 512 GB and larger models, though, as they have a higher failure rate than the competition.

While not as cutting-edge as the Extreme family, SanDisk’s Ultra lineup is almost as fast, and notably less expensive. It’s also been around a lot longer and has satisfied tons of users, so if you’re a stickler for endurance or have experienced the soul-crushing defeat of a corrupted SD card, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on.

The Superior model is a step above the base-level Silicon Power, but it’s hardly any more expensive. Real-world benchmarks place it as high as some of our favorites — especially for random read speeds, which are helpful for loading apps. However, it does drag a bit with extended sequential read speeds, so it’s not as good for transferring large files from PC to tablet.

Lexar makes a ton of premium camera memory cards in various formats, but its 1066x microSD card has been a mainstay for a while now. It can read small files with the fastest of them, and although its sequential read speeds aren’t anything special, you probably won’t notice this on a tablet. However, you might notice after you’ve gone several years without experiencing any errors or corruption.

There's a lot to like about Amazon Fire tablets. For example, they're user-friendly, boast a streamlined and curated app experience, and won't weigh down your pocketbook or bag. While there's not much storage inside, you can easily find a dependable microSD card to fix that. And since tablets generally aren't equipped with high-end microSD card readers anyway, most people won't see any benefit from an expensive, top-tier option.

Case in point, our value pick from Silicon Power delivers as much firepower as most people need. The 128 and 256 GB variants cost next to nothing and can fit more than enough media to tide you over until the next time you connect to Wi-Fi.

If you want a little better performance (especially when loading apps from the microSD card), the Samsung Evo Select (and Plus, for that matter) and its A2 IOPS rating will serve you well at a slightly higher cost than the Silicon Power. Anybody gunning for peak performance, though, should check out SanDisk. A proven name in flash storage, its Extreme SD cards are among the fastest ever produced. If you have the right SanDisk card reader, you can even transfer files from a PC to the memory card faster than anything else in the same UHS-I class. However, most people won't need that extra firepower, especially with a Fire tablet.

Finally, if you're also still trying to figure out which Fire tablet is right for you, we've got tons of resources to help you decide. The Fire HD 8 and 10 are both extremely popular, although they've only seen an incremental update over the last generation. If you're looking for something a little more interesting but want to stick to the Amazon ecosystem, take a look at the upcoming Fire Max 11, a departure from Amazon's current entry-level offerings.

Chris’s first foray into electronics included fixing and destroying early PCs in his dad’s basement while testing the overclocking capabilities of an Intel 486 CPU. Since then, he’s melted considerably fewer processors while pushing increasingly powerful gaming hardware to its limits. He’s spent the last several years writing for numerous online tech magazines, of which Android Police is the latest and most fun. Chris has been a freelancer with Android Police since early 2022 and is honored to contribute alongside its team of experts. His focus lies on straightforward, helpful buying guides that make it easy for the average electronics user to make informed decisions on the most cost-effective devices. In particular, he loves recommending affordable wireless headphones that outperform far more expensive brands. One of his biggest goals is to find a high-quality yet truly compact Android smartphone that doesn’t cost a fortune, something the market hasn’t seen in several years (RIP Sony XZ1 Compact).

source