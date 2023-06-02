Timothée Chalamet asks Apple TV Plus for a job in a new commercial – The A.V. Club

You might have recently seen Timothée Chalamet feasting on human flesh in Bones And All, but the Oscar-nominated actor is still hungry for a new role in this commercial for Apple TV+. In the clip, the Call Me By Your Name star marvels at CODA winning Best Picture, admires John Turturro’s performance in Severance, tries to watch Ted Lasso on his phone while at a press conference, and gets hyped for the upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Chalamet’s Dune co-star Jason Momoa also hits him up (on FaceTime, naturally) to chat about his new Apple TV+ series Chief Of War; the Aquaman actor previously starred in the platform’s See. The message is, of course, that the streamer has no shortage of star power, and that really should include Chalamet, even if he’s already reasonably booked and busy.

“Hey Apple, call me?” the Little Women actor asks in the ad.

As Variety points out, the new commercial is much like last year’s “Everyone but Jon Hamm” campaign, which preceded the Mad Men star joining the cast of The Morning Show. Could this spot be teeing up a big announcement for Chalamet? Did season three of Ted Lasso get delayed so that it could be filmed around his Dune: Part Two schedule? Will he be taking his musical talents to Schmigadoon!? Is he the next refiner of the quarter at Lumon Industries? Does that Jason Momoa cameo mean anything? Until anything is announced, it’s time to wildly speculate about what else Chalamet and Apple TV+ might be cooking up. In the meantime, fans can look forward to catching the actor in Wonka and Dune: Part Two, both expected in theaters later this year.

