Terra Luna Price Prediction: Luna Classic to Zero, Tamadoge Meme … – Inside Bitcoins

The Terra Luna ecosystem collapsed in May this year, which prompted Terraform labs to restructure the network. The old LUNA token was renamed Luna Classic (LUNC), while the old Terra network was renamed Terra Classic. The newly-launched Terra ecosystem was now rebranded under the old Terra Luna name.

Terra LUNA has failed to perform the same way as the old LUNA token. The LUNA token supporting the Terra 2.0 chain has lost 91.6% of its value since it was released in the market in late May 2022.

On the other hand, Luna Classic has failed to perform despite remaining on the old Terra Luna blockchain. According to CoinGecko, LUNA Classic has dropped by 100% from its all-time high. At the time of writing, LUNC was trading at $0.0000874, making it one of the penny cryptocurrencies in the crypto industry.

Tamadoge is one of the most demanded cryptos in the crypto market, with the presale reporting increased interest from traders. The Tamadoge presale has already raised $5.7 million worth of funds, and more users continue to show interest in buying the meme coin that has launched with unique offerings.

Tamadoge could skyrocket with 10x gains by launching it to the public through listings in centralized exchanges (CEXs) and decentralized exchanges (DEXs). The hard cap for the presale is set at $19 million, and the public sale could happen in the fourth quarter of 2022.

TAMA tokens can be purchased through the Tamadoge website using Ether, USDT, or fiat currencies. The presale could end sooner than planned because the current demand shows signs that the hard cap will be reached soon.

Crypto presales present a way for people to capitalize on other cryptos during the bear market. The ongoing decline across the cryptocurrency market has slowed investor confidence in some projects, with new cryptos such as Tamadoge (TAMA) presenting the ideal way for investors to be early in a project that could deliver notable returns in the future.

Successful presales usually have lower volatility than the rest of the cryptocurrency market. Some presales have recorded 10 to 100x gains. For instance, Battle Infinity’s IBAT token received overwhelming demand during the presale, recording more than 700% gain during the process.

Tamadoge is one of the most-demanded tokens in the cryptocurrency market because of the solid fundamentals set up by the team behind the project. One unique factor about Tamadoge is that it is a meme coin with good tokenomics and increased utility.

Tamadoge has a fixed supply of 2 billion TAMA tokens. With this supply, investors can be assured that TAMA tokens will have a higher value as the demand grows. With these tokenomics, Tamadoge is superior to the other meme coins, giving it more value than the other meme coins in the market.

On the other hand, Tamadoge is also a crypto games project. It is a project that has also focused on blockchain gaming to give the token more utility. The P2E gaming ecosystem has been behind some leading projects such as Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, and Decentraland. The efforts made by the Tamadoge team could see the network achieve more significant goals.

