The 10 best Netflix TV shows of the year so far, ranked – Insider

Netflix synopsis: “In this first-ever house reality cooking competition, 11 professional chefs must prove that they have all the qualities it takes to thrive in the real culinary world. Locked together inside a fortress of cuisine our group of confident chefs will cook, sleep and coexist with their rivals over a series of weeks.”
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 71%
Critics have a mixed view of the new show format from Netflix, which combines familiar elements of hit shows like Bravo’s “Top Chef” or Food Network’s “Chopped” with other drama-focused home shows like “Big Brother.”
“‘Pressure Cooker’ showed me the world behind the reality cooking competition I thought always existed but was edited out for family-friendly viewers,” Khadjiah Johnson, a critic, wrote for Black Nerd Problems.
Netflix synopsis: “It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red.”
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 76%
Critics were a bit mixed on “That ’90s Show,” with the mileage seeming to vary wildly depending on how much nostalgia and affection people had for “That ’70s Show.”
“‘That ’90s Show’ is the equivalent of a great throwback burger joint with a short menu,” Steve Greene, IndieWire critic, wrote. “The food might have a familiar taste, but it finds an efficient way to overdeliver on the basic expectations.”
Netflix description: “The Murdaughs were one of South Carolina’s most prominent families, but the death of teenager Mallory Beach in a drunken boating accident began the unraveling of their legacy.”
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 78%
This three-part documentary series has appeared in Netflix’s “top 10” shows list in recent weeks thanks to the updates in the case. Critics agree that the tragic story of the “Murdaugh Murders” is a compelling one.
“A useful, and severely unflattering, primer on a story that true-crime junkies can continue following right now on the nightly news,” Nick Schager, a Daily Beast reviewer, wrote.
Netflix synopsis: “‘Freeridge’ is a coming of age comedy following sibling rivals Gloria and Ines and their friends Demi and Cameron who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives. There’s a new core four in town in this ‘On My Block’ spinoff series and an unforgettable adventure to be had.”
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 80%
As Netflix’s critically acclaimed teen-drama series “On My Block” came to an end last year, “Freeridge” was announced as a spinoff.
“While ‘Freeridge’ emerges as a lighter show than its predecessor, it shares the same empathetic heart, playful sense of humor and, above all, deeply endearing affection for its young leads,” Angie Han, a critic, wrote for The Hollywood Reporter.
Netflix synopsis: “From career-threatening injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories and personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of some of the best tennis players in the world.”
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 82%
“Break Point” is a new sports-focused documentary series from Netflix, this time following professional tennis players.
“‘Break Point’ likely won’t make new tennis fans out of casual couch surfers, but it does provide an insider’s glimpse into what the future of the sport might look like,” Rachel Syme, a New Yorker critic, wrote. “And for devoted racket heads, ‘Break Point’ offers plenty to love.”
Netflix synopsis: “One hundred contestants in top physical shape compete to claim the honor of the ultimate physique in this intense survival reality series.”
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 89%
If you like any type of obstacle course or race competition and love reality shows that highlight good character arcs, “Physical: 100” comes highly recommended by critics.
“The spectacle of strength alone is compelling enough to warrant a marathon viewing, but the allure of ‘Physical: 100’ is not just the eye candy — it’s also the ethos of the competition,” Venessa Wong, a BuzzFeed News reviewer, wrote.
Netflix synopsis: “With unique access to whistleblowers, employees, investigators, and victims, and never-before-seen video depositions of Madoff himself, this four-part documentary series traces Madoff’s rise from humble beginnings to one of the most influential power brokers on Wall Street.”
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 90%
This four-part documentary takes people back in time to the culture in which Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme was uncovered.
“The series is at its most compelling when it places Madoff’s monstrousness within the context of the systemic self-interest and greed that allowed him to flourish,” Dan Einav, a Financial Times writer, wrote in a review.
Netflix synopsis: “Starting anew in London, Joe vows to bury the past and be his best self. But on the rocky road to redemption, a new obsession starts to take hold.”
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 92%
“You” is one of the most well-known Netflix originals to premiere a new season at the start of 2023. Now in its penultimate season, the drama follows a stalker-killer who presents to the world as a nice guy in love.
“Season four is a mixed bag, but even when Joe’s shtick risks getting stale, there’s still plenty of fun to be enjoyed by fans of the series,” Lauren Sarner, a New York Post critic, wrote.
Netflix synopsis: “Set in the geisha district of Kyoto, the protagonist Kiyo becomes a Makanai (person who cooks meals) at a house where Maiko (apprentice geishas) live together. The story depicts the everyday life of Kiyo maiko Sumire, her childhood friend who came with her from Aomori to Kyoto, amid a vibrant world of geisha and maiko courtesans and delicious food.”
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 93%
This Japanese original series has been lauded for its focus on friendship and young women’s perspectives. Critics seem to love the show’s subtle and contemplative tone.
“There is no violence nor betrayal, only subtle arcs and fake outs,” Meredith Hobbs Coons wrote for the AV Club. “It seems like an entirely different sensibility from most television fare — and it’s a welcome one.”
Netflix synopsis: “2022 was anything but par for the course on the PGA Tour. From the creators of ‘Drive to Survive,’ ‘Full Swing’ gives you an exclusive look at the most unprecedented season of professional golf.”
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100%
“Full Swing” takes people along for the ride of the highs and lows in professional golfing. Critics agree that one doesn’t need to be a pro-golf fan to appreciate this new documentary series.
“The more-casual sports fan or even nonsports fan will have no problem with the project as presented because so much of the stories pull on the heartstrings,” Tony Paul wrote for The Detroit News.
Disclosure: Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Business Insider’s parent company, Axel Springer, is a Netflix board member.
