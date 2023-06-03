How to Play Xbox Games on Phone – GameRant

Learn everything there is to know about playing Xbox games on an Android phone or iPhone and other helpful tidbits.
Smartphones have come a long way since their inception, so much so smartphone owners can play games like Grand Theft Auto San Andreas and Asphalt 9 on the go. Playing quality games was a faraway dream before, but not anymore. Considering this, it should not come as a surprise that smartphone owners can now play Xbox games, too.
Believe it or not, smartphone owners can play Xbox games on their smartphones. Interestingly, a high-end smartphone is not required to play Xbox games, thus allowing more smartphone owners to check out the fantastic game library that Xbox offers. That being said, this guide will cover everything there is to know about playing Xbox games on smartphones and other helpful tidbits.
Android and iPhone owners can play Xbox games on their respective devices via Remote Play. Remote Play is the easiest and quickest way to play Xbox games on an Android phone or iPhone without requiring an Xbox Game Pass subscription. However, an Xbox console will be required to stream games to an Android or iPhone.
To play games on a smartphone, follow these simple steps:
Now, the Xbox controller has to be paired with the phone by following these steps:
Once the Xbox controller is paired with the phone, follow these steps:
An Xbox console is not required when attempting to play Xbox games on a phone via xCloud, but an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is a must. Additionally, a stable internet connection is required for a seamless gaming experience.
Cloud gaming is not available in all regions.
To play Xbox games on a phone via xCloud, follow these steps:
Follow the instructions provided above to connect an Xbox controller to an Android phone or iPhone.
