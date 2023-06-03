Apple's Mac mini with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD is back in stock for $999 – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

Apple's Mac mini is $100 off.

Now in stock and ready to ship, bargain hunters can save $100 on the upgraded M1 Mac mini, plus $20 off AppleCare.

This upgraded Mac mini model features Apple’s M1 chip, along with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD (double that of the standard model). It’s also $100 off with promo code APINSIDER at Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama. Units are in stock and ready to ship at press time, making it a great year-end deal for business owners, students and home users alike.

Lowest price available

According to our M1 Mac mini Price Guide, which tracks the best Mac mini deals across numerous Apple resellers, the $999 price for the CTO model rings in as the cheapest price available. Other resellers are currently out of stock or selling the Mac desktop computer close to MSRP.

To activate the deal, simply shop through the button above and enter coupon code APINSIDER in the Payments section during checkout. You can find it by clicking on the “Do you have a gift card or promo code?” link near the top of the Payments box to bring up the coupon code field. Instructions can be found below.

M1 Mac mini Prices M1, 8GB, 256GB $469.00 PON

sold out This Price has a coupon applied sold out $469.00 $549.00 sold out

Save $230.00 M1, 8GB, 512GB $674.99 PON

place order This Price has a coupon applied $754.94 sold out $674.99 $859.00

Save $224.01 M1, 8GB, 1TB $1,049.00 PON

sold out This Price has a coupon applied sold out

Save $50.00 M1, 8GB, 2TB $1,449.00 PON

sold out This Price has a coupon applied sold out

Save $50.00 M1, 16GB, 256GB $859.00 PON

sold out This Price has a coupon applied sold out

Save $40.00 M1, 16GB, 512GB $935.00 PON

$935.00 This Price has a coupon applied sold out

Save $164.00 M1, 16GB, 1TB $1,199.00 PON

$1,199.00 This Price has a coupon applied $1,399.00

Save $100.00 M1, 16GB, 2TB $1,549.00 PON

$1,549.00 This Price has a coupon applied sold out

Save $150.00

Bonus AppleCare discount

You can also save on AppleCare, which is $20 off, when you tack on the extended protection plan to the system in your Adorama cart and enter the APINSIDER coupon code during checkout.

How to activate the Adorama coupon

To activate the APINSIDER code at Adorama, simply follow the steps below.

Shop through this pricing link and add the Mac mini to your cart. Proceed to checkout and when you get to step 3 (Payment), look for a link with a gift icon that says: “Do you have a gift card or promo code?” Click that link to bring up the coupon code field and enter APINSIDER. Here’s what it looks like:

Need help with the coupon? Check out these step-by-step activation instructions.

Even more Apple deals

There are plenty of additional year-end deals going on. Here’s a sampling of our top picks, with hundreds more exclusive bargains in the AppleInsider Apple Price Guide.

This upgraded Mac mini model features Apple’s M1 chip, along with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD (double that of the standard model). It’s also $100 off with promo code APINSIDER at Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama. Units are in stock and ready to ship at press time, making it a great year-end deal for business owners, students and home users alike.

According to our M1 Mac mini Price Guide, which tracks the best Mac mini deals across numerous Apple resellers, the $999 price for the CTO model rings in as the cheapest price available. Other resellers are currently out of stock or selling the Mac desktop computer close to MSRP.

To activate the deal, simply shop through the button above and enter coupon code APINSIDER in the Payments section during checkout. You can find it by clicking on the “Do you have a gift card or promo code?” link near the top of the Payments box to bring up the coupon code field. Instructions can be found below.

M1 Mac mini Prices

You can also save on AppleCare, which is $20 off, when you tack on the extended protection plan to the system in your Adorama cart and enter the APINSIDER coupon code during checkout.

To activate the APINSIDER code at Adorama, simply follow the steps below.

Need help with the coupon? Check out these step-by-step activation instructions.

There are plenty of additional year-end deals going on. Here’s a sampling of our top picks, with hundreds more exclusive bargains in the AppleInsider Apple Price Guide.

Always on the hunt for the best deals, Christine has been covering the Apple space and technology in general since 2009. With well over a decade of experience securing the lowest prices for bargain hunters, Christine'…

Sonos sales are rare, but the audio manufacturer is slashing prices by 25% on its popular speakers, soundbars, subwoofers and sets — saving you up to $340 ahead of Father's Day.

Today's top deals also include 29% off a Lefant robot vacuum, 25% off a Razer quick charging stand for Xbox, a Kindle Oasis from $100, 75% off a ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5, and 42% off Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds.

Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro with 32GB of RAM is now available at a record-low price of $1,949.99 ($950 off) when you use our exclusive promo code on top of a hefty instant rebate. Plus, enjoy an additional $80 off AppleCare with the same coupon.

The Fire Max 11 represents Amazon's largest tablet display to date and features an upgraded aluminum body that enhances its premium aesthetics. Here's how the specs and performance compare to the ninth-generation iPad.

Google's new Pixel Tablet is its best attempt to promote large-format Android experience yet, but it still has to take on the well-loved iPad in the market. Here's how the two sets of specs compare.

Dell's 32-inch UltraSharp 6K monitor offers a cheaper alternative to Apple's Pro Display XDR, but while similar in size and resolution, they go after two very different markets. Here's how the specs of the two compare.

Months after release, there are a lot of bands designed for the Apple Watch Ultra. Here are our favorite bands from Apple and third parties for any situation.

The Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 are the audio company's new smart speakers, which include Dolby Atmos support. Here's how they compare to Apple's own HomePod and HomePod mini.

Inside Apple Pacific Center: Vancouver's gorgeous store

Rare discounts slash 25% off Sonos speakers, soundbars & subwoofers while supplies last

How to watch WWDC 2023 on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

Monoprice Pure Outdoor Emperor 25 portable fridge review: Affordable option for weekend trips

Iffy rumor claims Apple's VR headset will be available in six colors, each with two storage options

'Ted Lasso' stars aren't ruling out more from AFC Richmond in the future

As you may expect, the internet already says that Apple's headset is doomed, apparently

A new Targus backpack can connect to Apple's 'Find My' network

Sonos sales are rare, but the audio manufacturer is slashing prices by 25% on its popular speakers, soundbars, subwoofers and sets — saving you up to $340 ahead of Father's Day.

Today's top deals also include 29% off a Lefant robot vacuum, 25% off a Razer quick charging stand for Xbox, a Kindle Oasis from $100, 75% off a ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5, and 42% off Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds.

Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro with 32GB of RAM is now available at a record-low price of $1,949.99 ($950 off) when you use our exclusive promo code on top of a hefty instant rebate. Plus, enjoy an additional $80 off AppleCare with the same coupon.

After years of rumors, Apple has delivered and shipped its professional video editing suite on iPad. While the app is incredibly full-featured, there are some big holes for pro workflows.

We got our hands on an exclusive set of mockup iPhone 15 units — complete with working buttons. Here's how the design changes and features compare to the iPhone 14 lineup.

We round up — and rank — the best MagSafe wallet choices that you can use with your iPhone, featuring more card slots, Find My support, stands, and more.

Apple has announced a major update to the Apple Arcade catalog, adding 20 new games across a multitude of genres.

With its latest update, Microsoft is enabling iMessage on Windows 11 — with some caveats. Here's how it works and what features are still missing.

Monoprice is making portable refrigerators that can charge your devices on the go more affordable with its Pure Outdoors Emperor 25 model, undercutting the competition while striking a good balance between cost and features.

To wireless Rollo printer is the must-have gadget for anyone who frequently ships products — whether just to friends and family or operating a small business.

If you love the feel of a mechanical keyboard, but you don't want to compromise on aesthetics, the Lofree Flow mechanical keyboard makes an impressive showing with a stunning, simple design coupled with some of the best mechanical switches we've seen so far.

The new Eve Flare smart light looks a lot like the original one, except crucially, it can now connect via Thread and will soon be updated to support Matter.

Nomad is out with its latest limited edition colorway for its Apple Watch strap, this time it's Atlantic Blue and is inspired by the colors of the ocean.

{{ title }}

source