Absurd cut-and-paste video shows AOC, Elon Musk's 'crazy chemistry' – New York Post

A mock video posted to Twitter on Wednesday makes it appear that frequent combatants Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have put aside their differences while sharing “crazy chemistry.”

The 53-second clip splices together interviews that the tech mogul and the progressive firebrand gave on separate occasions — giving the impression that they were talking to each other.

Footage of Ocasio-Cortez was taken from a “60 Minutes” interview that she conducted with CBS’ Anderson Cooper in 2019 — around the time the New York Democrat was sworn in following her shocking election victory.

The Musk footage was edited from a December 2018 interview that the Tesla boss gave to “60 Minutes” correspondent Leslie Stahl.

With dramatic guitar music playing in the background, the video makes it appear as if they are looking into each other’s eyes while engaged in an intimate conversation.

The video was posted to Twitter after apparently being cobbled together by a user with the handle Maze, who is described as a “Digital artist. Video editor. Researcher.” The account, launched in May 2021, has more than 91,000 followers, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

“Elon Musk and AOC finally worked out their differences. The chemistry these two have is crazy,” read the tweet, which has gone viral with more than 132,000 likes in just nine hours.

At the start of the clip, Ocasio-Cortez is seen cracking a half-smile. The scene then cuts to a shot of Musk staring longingly while the camera zooms in on his face — increasing the dramatic effect.

Ocasio-Cortez then begins the “conversation,” saying: “I apologize.”

“Nobody’s perfect,” Musk “replies.”

Ocasio-Cortez is then seen saying: “I’m breaking all the rules. I’m breaking all the rules.”

“I guess so,” Musk is then seen saying. “Everyone makes some mistakes. Who knows?”

Ocasio-Cortez is then seen grinning, followed by Musk smiling approvingly.

“I guess one of the biggest problems we have in DC is that everyone’s egos are too big,” Ocasio-Cortez said, giggling as she completed the sentence.

“I actually just prefer to have no titles at all,” Musk is then seen saying.

A gushing Ocasio-Cortez then says: “You’re opening yourself up.”

“I’m just being me,” Musk says.

A few more seconds go by in which the music continues playing while Musk and Ocasio-Cortez stare intently at their interviewers — only the video makes it appear as if they are looking at each other.

“Let’s go,” Musk says.

The scene cuts to Ocasio-Cortez saying: “Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely.”

Musk gave his own stamp of approval to the mock video, tweeting an emoji that depicts a heart sign made with two hands.

Ocasio-Cortez has been a frequent critic of Musk.

When Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter for $44 billion, she tweeted: “Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening because some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special.”

Musk replied by posting a blushing emoji, writing: “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy.”

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: “I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok.” She then deleted the reply.

Earlier this month, Ocasio-Cortez panned Musk’s plan to charge Twitter users an $8-a-month subscription fee to get a verified “blue check.”

“Lmao [laughing my ass off] at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually a $8/mo subscription plan,” the congresswoman tweeted.

“Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8,” Musk responded.

Earlier this year, Ocasio-Cortez said she would relinquish her Tesla to protest the fact that Musk’s electric car maker doesn’t employ union labor.

