Get a Fire TV Stick for £2.62! Simple hack offers you an unbeatable price at Amazon – Express

Using a secret money-saving trick, movie and boxset lovers can pick up a Fire TV Stick Lite – which usually costs £29.99 – for just £2.62 . To get this ridiculous deal, which offers a saving of almost £30, you need to head to money-saving website TopCashback and follow a few simple steps.This amazing offer means you can buy the Fire TV Stick, which usually costs £29.99, for just £2.62! To get this incredible Black Friday saving you just need to head to TopCashback and sign-up as a new member!First of all, you’ll need to sign-up as a new member , with TopCashback currently offering a £15 signing-on bonus.After joining you then need to head to the Amazon hub page while signed-in to your new account.Lookout for the ‘Get cashback’ button next to Echo devices and then click on that. You will then be redirected to the Amazon website.Just complete your order of the Fire TV Stick Lite and then the cashback you earn from that order will wing its way to you within seven days.The money will appear in your TopCashback account and can be withdrawn either by a bank or PayPal transfer, or by topping up a gift card.If you’ve never heard of TopCashback before today, and wonder how it can offer such big savings to shoppers, then here’s how.TopCashback partners with thousands of online retailers including popular stores like Amazon, Currys and Argos.The money-saving website receives commission for directing its users to these shopping portals, which it then very generously shares with them.Depending on which website you visit you’ll either be able to earn cashback on select lines or virtually everything that’s available to buy.

Cashback rates differ depending on which store you visit and what product you’re after.

In the case of Amazon you can earn cashback on the online retail giants first-party line-up – so Echo devices, Kindles, Fire TV Sticks and Fire tablets.

The £15 new member bonus that TopCashback is currently offering is only available to use with products where cashback is offered.

You can claim this £15 signing on bonus until the end of December 11, but the best time to use it is the Black Friday sales – as prices of countless products will already be reduced, helping you save even more.

If you’re not interested in a Fire TV Stick for £2.62 you can instead use the TopCashback new member bonus to get an Echo Dot for £1.64.

This incredible, money-saving deal is for the veteran, 3rd generation Echo Dot which has the older disc-shape design (instead of the newer ball shape).

Whichever deal you claim you will be able to continue using TopCashback to help you save money on future purchases.

TopCashback says on average it helps its millions of users earn over £300 cashback each year.

Alternatively, you can use the TopCashback discount to get the newer, fourth generation Echo Dot for the low, low price of just £4.16. That’s the cheapest this model has ever been!

The Fire TV Stick is one of the go-to choices if you’re looking to upgrade a non-Smart TV and access a range of popular streaming apps.

The Amazon gadget plugs directly into one of your telly’s HDMI slots and will let you access Prime Video directly via the Fire TV Stick UI, plus a wealth of other apps like YouTube, Netflix, NOW and Disney+.

Even if you already have a Smart TV you may want to pick up a Fire TV Stick simply because of how convenient it is to use, and especially if you like the sound of having a voice remote powered by Amazon’s Alexa assistant.

You can access a number of free apps via your Amazon Fire TV Stick such as Plex and Pluto TV.

You can find plenty of great shows and movies and boxsets via both of these apps. But one of the best free movie and boxset apps that you can access on a Fire TV Stick comes from Amazon itself.

This app is Freevee, which was formerly known as iMDB TV.

The Amazon-made app will let you watch a range of classic and new movies and boxsets, such as the critically acclaimed The West Wing, game-changing TV series Miami Vice, the late, great Anthony Bourdain’s seminal show Parts Unknown, as well as films like Battle Royale, REC, The Blair Witch Project, Cinema Paradiso, Slow West and much more.

Freevee is also home to original shows from Amazon, with one of the most-high profile boxsets being Bosch Legacy, the follow-up to the hit Amazon Prime Video series Bosch.

There’s no monthly fee for a Fire Stick, once you pay for the device it’s yours to use.

You may, however, want to pair your Fire Stick with a Prime Video subscription so you can unlock all of the movies and boxsets available with the service.

A Prime Video subscription is available as part of an Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 a month.

You’ll also get plenty of other perks such as speedy Prime delivery, access to money-saving Lightning deals, access to the Amazon Music library, Prime Reading and much more.

If you’ve never tried out Amazon Prime before and want to see what all the fuss is about you can sign-up to a 30 day free trial.

