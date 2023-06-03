Is the Crypto Rally Over? Not Yet! 3 Top Tokens to Buy Now. – InvestorPlace

Luke Lango Issues Dire Warning

In 2022, the crypto industry plummeted, along with the collapse of major players like FTX. However, the downturn was necessary to purge excesses and prepare for the next bull market. Better, the upcoming market is predicted to be even larger than previous ones, as evidenced by Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) year-to-date surge of over 60%. Accordingly, now may be a great time for investors to consider top tokens to buy.

Bitcoin surged 68% during the first quarter. And many experts expect it to continue. In fact, Bitcoin could reach new highs in the next two years, if bulls are correct in their assessment that alternative assets may catch a bid due to the ongoing banking crisis.

Notably, there are two other key catalysts supporting this bullish sentiment. First, a shift of policymakers towards an expansionary policy in the latter half of 2023. Both of which could lead to a weakened dollar and a rally in high-risk asset classes, including Bitcoin. Second, the upcoming Bitcoin halving event in 2024 is likely to follow the historical trend of propelling the cryptocurrency to surge higher.

Although BTC has experienced a slight decline in recent trading sessions, it remains just below the crucial level of $30,000. The cryptocurrency’s positive momentum is supported by the growing confidence of investors in high-risk assets and the ongoing instability in the banking industry, which was further emphasized by the recent failure of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Bitcoin has made a remarkable comeback in recent months, with its price rising significantly from below $16,000 at the start of Dec. The cryptocurrency’s strong recovery has generated substantial support from bullish investors. Plus, some analysts are forecasting a potential breakout above $100,000.

Cardano (ADA-USD) is a digital currency that closely follows Bitcoin in terms of its year-to-date gains. Developed by Ethereum (ETH-USD) co-founder Charles Hoskinson, ADA shares several similarities with ETH. These similarities include a public blockchain platform, a proof-of-stake operating model that is energy efficient, and the ability to enable decentralized finance (DeFi) transactions. These attributes have made ADA increasingly popular among smaller cryptocurrencies, resulting in a 55% increase in value so far in 2023, at the time of writing.

Due to its rapid pace and innovative technology, Cardano is regarded to be among the most powerful digital currencies, able to execute a million transactions per second. Moreover, investors are attracted to Cardano’s smaller energy footprint, which allows for faster and more affordable transactions. In 2021, a hard fork allowed for the deployment of smart contracts, and a Vasil hard fork in September 2022 is expected to enhance scalability.

Cardano’s upcoming upgrades are expected to enhance its security and interconnectivity with other blockchains. If these upgrades meet or exceed expectations, it could lead to a surge in the price of ADA.

Finally, there’s Avalanche (AVAX-USD), a $6 billion blockchain network that utilizes a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. Compared to other cryptocurrencies, Avalanche has superior security against network attacks. It also offers the unique feature of subnets, which allows the creation of private or public blockchains for various purposes on the Avalanche network.

AVAX’s value declined after it was unable to break through the $21.50 resistance level on April 18. This was the fourth time that it was unsuccessful in surpassing this area. Despite the weakening of the resistance level with each attempt, the cryptocurrency still plummeted, ending up on a long-term ascending support line.

In addition, Avalanche has real-world use cases that could support its value and long-term growth. Despite a major drop during the 2022 bear market, it has rallied since the start of this year. For those optimistic about the future of decentralized finance, Avalanche is a project to watch.

