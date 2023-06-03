Restock alert: Walmart is restocking the Xbox Series X gaming console today – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Kaylyn McKenna, Fox Van Allen
/ Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If you’ve been trying to get your hands on an Xbox Series X console, today’s the day: Walmart has just restocked the Xbox Series X. Here’s what you need to know to get yours.
Xbox Series X console, $500
Unlike past Xbox Series X restocks at Walmart, you don’t need to be a Walmart+ member to grab a console today. Just add the console to your cart and check out.
Note that this console may arrive after Christmas, though depending on where you live, some store may have quantities on hand for same-day local pickup. You’ll want to check the Walmart website for details.
TKThe Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It’s backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games — even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games.
Xbox Series X console, $500
If you’re trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website. It too is in stock today, though again, you may not be able to take delivery before Christmas.
PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559
Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459
If you’re finishing up your Christmas of Hanukkah shopping and looking for a great deal at Walmart, start here. The retailer is offering deep discounts on a variety of most-wanted holiday gifts, including Apple Watches, Samsung tablets, HP Chromebooks and more.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio, touch controls and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone’s camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
Get the 4.4-star-rated second generation Apple AirPods Pro (2022) for their best-ever price at Walmart now.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)
The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)
Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $369 (reduced from $399)
Looking for the perfect budget TV for the holidays? Head over to Walmart — the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs. No matter what size or resolution you need, there’s a deal for you.
Here’s a list of the best Roku TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.
If you’re trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website now — the console has been going in and out of stock over the past week. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart and see if you can get lucky and find one.
PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559
Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459
The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It’s backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games — even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games.
Xbox Series X console, $499
It’s pretty rare to find a robot vacuum for less than $100 — never mind a top-rated, voice-activated one like the Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum. Head over to the Walmart now to get yours now for less than half its usual price.
The Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum doesn’t skimp on features — it connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home’s smart speaker. It has 1,500 Pa of suction, three-layer filtration and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean. It’s rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.
Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum, $96 (reduced from $249)
This 4.6-star-rated television features 4K upscaling with Dolby Vision HDR, 32 active dimming zones, pixel-level brightness adjustment, and a gaming mode designed to reduce lag. Includes a voice remote.
We’ve seen most Walmart TV deals sell out really fast this season, so if you’re interested in scoring a top-rated Vizio television at a big discount, you’ll want to act now.
75″ Vizio 4K QLED, $798 (reduced from $998)
This 4.8-star-rated Nespresso coffee device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso. It makes beverages in five cup sizes, and features an adjustable drip tray with four positions to accommodate tall recipe glasses and travel mugs.
No coffee or espresso pods? No problem. The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $127 (regularly $159)
The Wyze robot vacuum, now less than half price at Walmart, features LIDAR navigation. The sensor on top of the vacuum maps your home, so you can create no-go zones on the accompanying app and have more control over cleanings. It’s able to handle height gaps of up to 0.8 inches, so it can easily transition between carpets and hardwood floors.
The Wyze robot vacuum has 2,100 Pa of suction and a 4.4-star rating at Walmart.
Wyze robot vacuum, $149 (reduced from $329)
Lego building sets make great gifts for children of all ages (and adults too!). Here’s a small selection of all the top-rated Lego sets on sale at Walmart right now.
Barbie dolls and playsets are time-tested holiday favorites. You can save up to 50% on Barbie at Walmart now.
Walmart is rolling back prices on Mattel Hot Wheels toys as well. You can save on track sets, RC toys and more.
Shopping for toddlers? No problem — there are plenty of Fisher Price deals at Walmart, including savings on an ‘Elf’ playset and a Disney princess playset.
This is the perfect gift for the iced coffee addict in your life. This machine can easily brew iced coffee at home and it comes with a reusable tumbler.
Gourmia ice coffee maker, $25
This adorable Fujifilm Instax bundle is just $49 right now at Walmart. The on-sale bundle includes a mini instant camera and a 10-pack of Instax film. Choose from six colors.
“This camera has been pretty fun to use,” wrote a Walmart customer. “It came with everything you need to get started: camera, batteries, film, and wrist strap. This would be fun for kids, teens, and adults!”
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle, $49 (regularly $67)
Walmart has the scents of the season on sale. You can pick up a Yankee Candle in balsam and cedar, Christmas cookie, cranberry chutney and more scents for $17 each during Walmart Deals for Days. Each 22-ounce candle burns for 110-150 hours.
Yankee Candles make great gifts for unexpected company.
Yankee Candle holiday scents, $17 (reduced from $19)
The Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner features a dual-tank water system, fast heated drying and a removable nozzle. Includes a power spin brush roll and two cleaning solution pods to get you started.
Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner, $69 (reduced from $119)
The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.
Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $199 (reduced from $279)
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice. You’ll save up to $200 at Walmart now with this holiday deal.
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $199 (reduced from $350)
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $295 (reduced from $460)
The wireless Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset features a powerful processor, 3D positional audio, hand tracking and haptic (vibrational) feedback — all designed to immerse you in games like never before. This bundle includes Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR.
Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset bundle (128 GB), $349
This wireless gaming headset by Turtle Beach — compatible with the Sony PS4 and PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC — features 48 hours of battery life, a flip-to-mute mic, a low-latency wireless connection, and support for the Sony PlayStation 5’s 3D spatial audio. Save $50 at Walmart now.
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 headset, $80 (reduced from $130)
This Lenovo Ideapad 1i has a 14-inch FHD display and Intel Celeron processor. It runs n the Windows 11 operating system. This affordable laptop is a great fit for students, professionals or anyone looking for a solid laptop to surf the web or watch Netflix on.
Lenovo Ideapad 1i, $129 (reduced from $375)
This Vitamix 6500 blender features three pre-programmed blending modes for smoothies, soup and frozen desserts. The kitchen gadget features a 64-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades. It also offers variable speed control so that you can fine-tune the speed to fit each recipe as well as your own texture preferences.
Vitamix 6500 blender, $399 (reduced from $580)
This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons — it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that’s bright enough for use in partial sun.
55″ Elements Roku 4K outdoor TV, $998 (reduced from $1,298)
Why not put an electric bike under the tree this Christmas? This folding electric bike goes up to 16 miles per hour and runs for up to 15 miles on a rechargeable battery. It has twist throttle and cruise control settings. It also has a bright LED light for riding in the dark. This bike is recommended for ages 13 and up.
Jetson Bolt folding electric ride-on with twist throttle, $298 (regularly $389)
Looking to get in better shape for the holidays, or get a head start on your New Year’s resolution? Walmart is offering quite the deal on FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells. Originally $200, you can get one for $89 now at Walmart.
The 4.4-star-rated FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbell can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments. An anti-slip handle and safety lock keep plates in place during your workout. Comes with a storage rack.
At this price, why not pick up a set of two?
FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells, $94 (reduced from $200)
The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a true workhorse. It cuts up to 100 materials quickly and precisely, using commercial-grade technology to control the direction of its blade and the cutting pressure to match different materials. This bundle includes 40 vinyl sheets and several helpful tools to use while crafting with the Cricut.
Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle, $169 (reduced from $199)
Here’s your opportunity to put a brand new gaming console under the Christmas tree and save money while doing it: You can get a the all-digital Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console for $239 at Walmart now. Tap the link below to score the deal while you can.
Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console (512 GB), $240 (reduced from $299)
CBS Essentials readers can’t get enough of ‘The Pioneer Woman’ kitchenware — it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.
Available in four colors.
The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $40 (reduced from $49)
Give your toddler’s room a makeover this holiday. The four-piece Disney Encant bedroom set includes a sleep and play bed with a low mattress height and guardrails, a six-bin toy organizer with reusable cling stickers, a table and chair. Mattress is sold separately ($32).
Choose in-store pick-up or same-day delivery and you’ll save an extra $10 with code HOLIDAY10.
Disney Encanto 4-piece bedroom set, $75 (reduced from $120)
Not the right design? Not to worry — Walmart offers this bedroom set with a number of different kid-friendly characters:
The set includes 18-inch luggage with an easy-carry retractable handle and zippered storage compartment, plus a 10-inch plush backpack with adjustable shoulder straps. You can choose between four different characters and luggage designs: Cameron Cat, Fifi Fox (shown), Lola Unicorn and Winston Owl.
Squishmallows luggage and backpack set, $27 (reduced $38)
Walmart is rolling back the price of the Apple iPad Air 5 for the holidays.
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.
Choose from five colors.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)
If you’re looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. The tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that’s great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.
Lenovo Tab M8, $89 (reduced from $119)
Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They’re not the latest model, but they’re still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.
Retailing for $159 at Apple, they’re on currently sale at Walmart for $90. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).
Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $90 (reduced from $159)
This 4.0-star-rated Dyson vacuum is great for households with pets — and humans with long hair. According to Dyson, its “detangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar.” It also has a hair screw tool with a conical brush bar that’s great for cleaning upholstery and pet beds. Its whole-machine filtration captures pet allergens and fine dust. And if that isn’t enough, it also transforms into a handheld vacuum.
Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner, $450 (reduced from $550)
The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.
Now on sale at Walmart for $149, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $149 (reduced from $199)
This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant.
This slim robot vacuum’s powerful 200 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.
Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $98 (regularly $300)
Looking for a more traditional Bissell upright vacuum, one that’s ideal for trapping pet dander and other allergens? Walmart is currently offering a great deal on this multi-surface wet dry vac. The Bissell CrossWave Pet features a tangle-free pet brush roll and a pet hair strainer that keeps all that shed fur from clogging up your machine.
Bissell CrossWave Pet wet dry vacuum, $228 (reduced from $299)
The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we’ve seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.
Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $75 (reduced from $149)
This budget-friendly HP color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.
HP DeskJet 2723e wireless all-in-one color printer, $49 (reduced from $69)
This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $42.
Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $42 (reduced from $80)
The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.
Beats Solo3, $99 (reduced from $200)
These sweat-resistant earbuds are ideal for avid runners or gym enthusiasts. They offer two levels of noise-canceling; active noise canceling and transparency mode.
Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they’re protected even when you’re sweating on them every day.
Beats Studio Buds, $90 (regularly $150)
The AncestryDNA + Traits genetic test is an at-home test connected to the popular website Ancestry.com. You collect a saliva sample to mail back to a testing lab. Results take approximately six to eight weeks and include information on ethnicity, including historical insights on your family’s ancestry.
AncestryDNA + Traits genetic ethnicity test, $69 (reduced from $119)
CBS Essentials readers haven’t been able to get enough of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen items this holiday season. Now, Walmart has discounted this ceramic cookware set from the best-selling brand in time for the holidays. The set includes twelve items; a 1-quart saucepan, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.5-quart saute pan with lid, a 5-quart Dutch oven with lid, 8″ and 10″ skillets, an egg pan, an acacia woodturner and an acacia wood ladle.
The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set, $89 (reduced from $99)
As always, check back to CBS Essentials for holiday gift guides for every special someone in your life. Check back for more throughout the season.
Kaylyn McKenna is an expert on deals, travel, luggage, home and more for CBS Essentials. When she’s not scouring the internet for the best deals on new luggage or robot vacuums, she spends time with her goldendoodle, Harley, our resident canine correspondent and dog treat expert.
First published on November 21, 2022 / 5:30 AM
The father is also a person of interest in the disappearance of the mother, who was last seen in 2019, authorities said.
Tupelo Fire Department Sergeant Michael Moody confirmed the deaths to CBS News.
The National Veterans’ Art Museum offers a space for those who served to share their stories, talent and trauma.
A shortage of lifeguards is threatening all kinds of summer fun.
The shooting happened in the same county where a sheriff was shot to death in 2013.
With just two days to spare, President Joe Biden has signed legislation that lifts the nation’s debt ceiling.
A report of U.S. job cuts showed roughly 5% of job losses in May were due to AI technology.
Allstate and others say thousands of natural disasters in recent years have made the state too expensive to cover.
AI has a place in the profession, but is currently limited in its capabilities, a Texas judge said.
The symbolic vote on executives’ multi-million dollar pay packages comes amid an ongoing writer’s strike.
With just two days to spare, President Joe Biden has signed legislation that lifts the nation’s debt ceiling.
The recording — from a July 2021 meeting at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey — is a crucial piece of evidence that prosecutors obtained in recent months.
The Republican National Committee also set the rules for the first GOP primary debate of the 2024 presidential cycle.
The Biden-Harris campaign plans to make addressing gun violence a key focus of President Biden’s reelection effort.
CIA Director William Burns traveled secretly to Beijing last month, becoming the most senior U.S. official to visit China since the U.S. shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon.
Companies hid evidence of PFAS’ link to dead dogs, enlarged livers and birth defects, according to researchers.
Sweden, which has the lowest rate of smoking in the Europe Union, is close to declaring itself “smoke free.”
At least 102 were hospitalized in December, nearly double an earlier peak.
The warnings – in English and French – include “poison in every puff,” “tobacco smoke harms children” and “cigarettes cause impotence.”
The decline in births is “a very small difference” from the year before.
Rights groups have condemned the government crackdown, which has included arbitrary arrests and restrictions on social media.
It was the first deadly exchange of fire along the Israel-Egypt border in over a decade.
Footage from the accident site showed bodies lined up on tracks and the injured being shifted to hospitals while rescuers desperately looked through the overturned and jumbled metal train compartments.
Images broadcast on local stations showed smashed train compartments torn open with blood-stained holes of twisted metal, and scores of passengers lying beside the tracks.
CIA Director William Burns traveled secretly to Beijing last month, becoming the most senior U.S. official to visit China since the U.S. shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon.
British band “The Heavy” is known for their unique blend of blues, gospel and soul music. Their work has been featured in countless TV shows, movies and video games, and now they’re out with their sixth studio album. Here is The Heavy with “I Feel the Love.”
British band “The Heavy” is known for their unique blend of blues, gospel and soul music. Their work has been featured in countless TV shows, movies and video games, and now they’re out with their sixth studio album. Here is The Heavy with “Hurricane Coming.”
British band “The Heavy” is known for their unique blend of blues, gospel and soul music. Their work has been featured in countless TV shows, movies and video games, and now they’re out with their sixth studio album. Here is The Heavy with “Feels Like Rain.”
The star of the improv show and longtime partner of DC Young Fly reportedly died in Miami on Wednesday.
Padma Lakshmi joined the popular cooking show as a host in 2006.
Artificial intelligence will likely remake the workplace. A recent analysis from Goldman Sachs looked at the global impact, and found that AI could replace 300 million full-time jobs. Futurist Martin Ford joined CBS News to discuss the jobs he believes AI likely won’t take, and what you can do if you’re concerned your job may be replaced.
It’s important to practice good “cyber hygiene” to prevent hackers, and even employees, from accessing sensitive information.
Financial watchdog urges consumers who keep funds with a digital app to transfer the money to an insured bank account.
In a new documentary, CBS Reports explores the unleashing of artificial intelligence, a rapidly evolving technology. Entrepreneur João Santos, who created AIsthetic, an apparel company using CHatGPT as the CEO, joins CBS News.
Owner of Facebook and Instagram could bar users in the state from sharing news over bill requiring tech companies to pay news publishers.
In the last century, only two wolverines were spotted in California.
Arizona is limiting new construction around Phoenix as the state’s water supply continues to dwindle. State officials say there isn’t enough groundwater for housing construction that’s already been approved. CBS News senior national and environmental correspondent Ben Tracy has more.
A litter of six red wolf pups, a highly endangered species of which there are only about two dozen in the wild, was born at the Great Plains Zoo in South Dakota on Thursday.
The Atlantic hurricane season has officially begun and forecasters are already watching some activity in the Gulf. CBS News senior weather and climate producer David Parkinson joins with a preview of the season, and national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez investigates Florida’s flood insurance crisis.
Officials say it “looks weird,” and could have been an accident – or a protest over new environmental restrictions on diesel trucks hauling heavy loads.
The shooting happened in the same county where a sheriff was shot to death in 2013.
A man killed at least three people during a violent rampage in the Northern California cities of Milpitas and San Jose, police said.
Seven inmates escaped, but most were recaptured within hours. The remaining escapee should be considered “armed and dangerous,” police said.
The driver said he pulled into the driveway to reposition his vehicle when the homeowner banged on his rear window with a gun.
Viktoria Nasyrova was suspected of murder in Russia. This photo of her in sunglasses gave away her hiding place in New York.
In a first of its kind event, the European Space Agency on Friday livestreamed images of Mars in what it called an opportunity “to get as close as it’s currently possible” to the Red Planet.
Around the world, people can catch a sweet treat in the night sky this weekend.
Up until Friday, all images seen of the planet were technically of its past.
A new launch target was not announced, but Boeing officials said a flight this year is still feasible. In theory.
Scientists first made a brightness map of the exoplanet, then a temperature map of the atmosphere.
Live performances are in full swing this summer. Scroll through our concert gallery, featuring pictures by CBS News photojournalist Jake Barlow and photographers Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton.
Despite losing three quarters of the blood in her body, Donna Ongsiako was able to help police find the person who almost took her life.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who’ve left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
Vero Beach Police investigators focused on cellphone tower pings and surveillance footage cameras to catch a man who murdered his former girlfriend.
Lamar Johnson was convicted of Markus Boyd’s murder in 1995. He always insisted he was innocent, but it would take almost three decades for a court to agree.
The artificial intelligence revolution has arrived. AI tools such as ChatGPT offer the power to transform fields like business, art, medical research and more. But this technology also brings ethical uncertainty and peril. CBS Reports explores the unleashing of this still rapidly evolving creation and some of the possible dangers.
Calling all pasta lovers for a full tasting of Chef Missy Robbins’ fresh pasta dishes in New York. Then we head to Italy for a classic tortellini in broth creation, and so much more.
British band “The Heavy” is known for their unique blend of blues, gospel and soul music. Their work has been featured in countless TV shows, movies and video games, and now they’re out with their sixth studio album. Here is The Heavy with “I Feel the Love.”
British band “The Heavy” is known for their unique blend of blues, gospel and soul music. Their work has been featured in countless TV shows, movies and video games, and now they’re out with their sixth studio album. Here is The Heavy with “Hurricane Coming.”
Niki Segnit has spent years researching perfect flavor combinations. She released the best-selling flavor thesaurus in 2010, and her follow-up work, “The Flavor Thesaurus: More Flavors” is out this month. Charlie D’Agata visited her London kitchen for a taste.
Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
Restock alert: Walmart is restocking the Xbox Series X gaming console today – CBS News
Watch CBS News