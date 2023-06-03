Shytoshi Confirms Imminent Release of Shiba Inu's Shibarium with … – BSC NEWS

Shibarium's arrival is on the way as the marketing campaign kicks into gear.

Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama has begun a blog series to outline the arrival of the Shibarium Layer-2 beta. The blog from February 15 sent hype through Crypto Twitter that rekindled the calls for Shibarium.

However, the even bigger news comes from a small tweet reply by Kusama which confirmed that a Shibarium video teaser will drop sometime during the week of February 20. The absence of core team member Kaal Dhairya delayed the arrival of Shibarium, but his return to the team has boosted the hopes of an imminent launch.

Kusama wrote in the Feb. 15 blog that the “start of the Shibarium Beta” would be contingent on the return of Dhairya to the turn after the loss of his father. Kusama also admitted to recently facing personal attacks online as well.

But the marketing campaign to hype Shibarium has begun. With the blog posts and an incoming video, Shibarium finally appears ready for deployment.

Kusama hyped the ShibArmy in his blog post by putting a call out to followers of the world religions to join the new Shibarium revolution. The blog proclaims that Shiba Inu can represent a collection of world values compatible with Web3 and older religions.

Stay tuned for more blog posts and the incoming video. The ShibArmy is ready for the long-awaited Shibarium — are you?

Shiba Token (SHIB) is home to the Shiba Inu Ecosystem, an interconnected family of digital assets and solutions built on the Ethereum blockchain. Its tokens include $SHIB, $LEASH, and $BONE, plus native SHIBOSHIs NFTs. SHIB solutions include SHIB: The Metaverse and the ShibaSwap DEX. SHIB, a world-leading decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency, has gained popularity among millions of investors worldwide.

Uncovering the rise of memecoins, their reliance on social media platforms like Reddit and TikTok, and the cautionary factors investors need to consider.

Memecoins have taken the world by storm, drawing massive attention and generating unprecedented price surges. What sets them apart from traditional cryptocurrencies is their reliance on social media platforms for promotion and the subsequent frenzies they create.

This article explores the memecoin hype and how social media plays a pivotal role in driving these frenzies and price surges.

Memecoins, as the name suggests, are cryptocurrencies primarily based on memes or internet culture. They typically gain popularity through viral internet trends and memes, which are shared and spread rapidly across various social media platforms.

One of the earliest and most well-known memecoins is Dogecoin, which started as a joke in 2013 but has since gained a dedicated following and achieved substantial market capitalization.

Social media platforms like Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok have been breeding grounds for memecoin hype. These platforms allow users to share ideas, content, and investment tips with a vast audience. When a memecoin catches the attention of influential individuals or gains traction within online communities, it can rapidly snowball into a social media frenzy.

The influence of social media platforms on memecoins cannot be understated. They create an environment where trends can be born and spread rapidly, leading to a surge in demand and subsequent price appreciation.

When a memecoin gains traction on social media, it often leads to a frenzy among retail investors. FOMO, or the Fear Of Missing Out, kicks in as individuals witness others making substantial gains quickly. As a result, people rush to buy into the memecoin, hoping to ride the wave of hype and turn a quick profit.

This behaviour is not without risks. Memecoins often lack fundamental value and are driven solely by speculative demand. Investors can easily get caught up in the excitement, disregarding traditional investment principles and the potential risks. In contrast, some individuals manage to make significant profits.

The frenzies created by social media can lead to massive price surges for memecoins. These price spikes are often irrational and detached from any underlying fundamentals. The combination of high demand, limited supply, and speculative trading can create a perfect storm that drives prices to unprecedented levels.

However, the volatility of memecoins is a double-edged sword. While some investors benefit from the price surges, others suffer significant losses when the bubble eventually bursts. Moreover, the market corrections following such surges can be swift and severe, leaving investors scrambling to exit their positions.

For those considering investing in memecoins, it's crucial to approach the market with caution and a healthy dose of skepticism. While some individuals have made significant profits during the hype, it's essential to understand the risks and speculative nature of these assets.

Here are a few factors to consider before diving into memecoins:

1. Do Your Research: Before investing in any cryptocurrency, including memecoins, thoroughly research the project, its underlying technology, and the team behind it. Understand the tokenomics and assess the potential long-term value.

2. Be Mindful of Hype: Don't let FOMO drive your investment decisions. Just because a memecoin is gaining attention on social media doesn't guarantee its long-term success or value. Separate genuine potential from mere hype.

3. Diversify Your Portfolio: Investing solely in memecoins is highly risky. Instead, diversify your investment portfolio by including established cryptocurrencies with solid fundamentals and other traditional assets.

4. Set Realistic Expectations: Memecoins can experience extreme volatility, so it's essential to set realistic expectations and not invest more than you can afford to lose. Avoid investing your life savings or funds meant for essential expenses.

5. Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news, market trends, and regulatory developments. Then, stay vigilant and be prepared to adapt your investment strategy accordingly.

The memecoin hype driven by social media has undeniably captured the attention of the cryptocurrency world. These assets, often born out of internet culture and viral trends, have witnessed meteoric price rises, creating excitement and concerns. However, while the social media-driven frenzy can offer opportunities for profits, it also carries significant risks and ethical implications.

Investors must exercise caution, conduct thorough research, and approach memecoins with a level-headed mindset. The memecoin phenomenon serves as a reminder that, in the rapidly evolving landscape of cryptocurrencies, critical thinking and due diligence are paramount to navigating the market's ever-changing tides.

