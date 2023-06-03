TMS Network (TMSN)'s Remarkable Price Dominance Puts Shadow … – Cryptopolitan

Home » Press Release

The innovation behind Avalanche (AVAX) and Aptos (APT) means the tokens will surely bounce back, but will they be able to catch up with TMS Network (TMSN) again? Read on to find out!

If you’ve only ever used traditional trading platforms before, you’re in for a treat with TMS Network (TMSN). TMS Network (TMSN) represents the next step of innovation in commercial trading platforms, unifying the trading of cryptocurrencies with traditional financial assets. TMS Network (TMSN) is also designed to facilitate volume-based trading commissions, meaning that there are multiple monetization options for TMS Network (TMSN) investors.

TMS Network (TMSN) has also formed a well-respected foundation around integrity, with its 100% decentralized governance system, low fees, and aggregated prices all contributing toward this. Along with its newly added social trading features and a promise for a futuristic AI trade bot marketplace, it’s no surprise that TMS Network (TMSN) has been ripping ahead of Avalanche (AVAX) and Aptos (APT) in its ongoing presale!

Smart contracts are pieces of DeFi infrastructure that help to validate blockchain transactions automatically, and this greatly increases the security, privacy, and speed of tokens. Avalanche (AVAX) has long since been a leader in the smart contract space, partnering with other token providers to push smart contract technology forward. Most recently, Avalanche (AVAX) partnered up with crypto service provider Chainlink (LINK), a move that was highly bullish.

Avalanche (AVAX) and Chainlink (LINK) are sure to have a long and fruitful 2023, but the average crypto enthusiast does not concern themselves with smart contracts. This means that Avalanche (AVAX) has to rely on closing complex yet lucrative deals with clients, and this has historically worked out great for Avalanche (AVAX), but this business model is no match to the consumer-ready platform of TMS Network (TMSN).

One of the hottest buzzwords in 2023 was Web3, and the hype never really died down. Many crypto tokens such as Aptos (APT) are envisioning a new internet world just around the corner, and developers are racing to get involved. Aptos (APT) designs its infrastructure and dev tools specifically to be accessible regardless of Web3 experience, helping to push innovation forward as opposed to keeping the technology all for itself.

However, it’s important to realize that, much like metaverse, Web3 has received negative press as a concept. Tokens such as Aptos (APT) have been under fire due to Web3 technology simply not being ready yet, and many claim that they are making unkeepable promises. Ultimately, Web3 is just a word so the value of Aptos (APT) should not just be based on the hype, but it will have to release something tangible soon if it wants to grow in 2023.

Crypto innovators can approach new projects in all kinds of ways, whether it’s the consumer investment platform approach of TMS Network (TMSN), the smart contracts of Avalanche (AVAX), or the Web3 hype of Aptos (APT). However, having a product that is tangible and available to the masses is always excellent for innovation visibility, and TMS Network (TMSN) has achieved this with finesse.

If you think you’ve missed out on the opportunity to get invested in TMS Network (TMSN) at a low price, don’t worry – it’s still only worth $0.085, and despite this representing a 1700% price increase, this is only the beginning! So, get invested and keep your eyes peeled, because you might just win big on a TMS Network (TMSN) investment this year!

