Amazon debuts new Prime commercial directed by Olivia Wilde – About Amazon

Prime has been bringing members closer to what they care about since 2005. We recently teamed up with actor and filmmaker Olivia Wilde to launch a new global campaign highlighting how Prime makes life easier every day. Through savings, convenience, health, and entertainment, Prime connects members to the best on Amazon and beyond. The campaign celebrates the many Prime benefits, including fast, free delivery, movies and series, and music, all under one unifying theme, “It’s on Prime.”

Debuting at the Academy Awards, the first of a series of ads follows a young woman as she encounters unwanted facial hair for the first time. Initially dismayed, she tries to remove it until she realizes that her icons have mustaches, too. From Eddie Murphy in Amazon Original Coming 2 America to historical idols like Frida Kahlo and Freddie Mercury, she learns to triumphantly embrace and love the way she looks. With this newfound confidence, she enjoys her Prime benefits to decorate her bedroom with inspirational posters, buy a Freddie Mercury-themed outfit, and play music that makes her feel uniquely herself. The ad includes music from Queen, the song “Cool Cat,” which is also available to stream on Amazon Music.

This campaign aims to inspire and remind the world that Prime caters to individuals at any stage of life. Prime delivery speed, convenience, health, and entertainment unlock so many easy and fun ways to connect members to the things that matter most and make life a little easier every day. The campaign encourages members to explore and enjoy their personal interests, desires, and needs. Whether it’s music or movies, books or games, makeup or clothes, cookware or groceries, medications or medical supplies, Prime is the unique membership for whatever you need.

In addition to the TV ad, other campaign ads will run in digital media featuring Prime benefits, including music, fashion, and fast delivery. The “It’s on Prime” campaign will continue the themes of inclusivity and entertainment. Each ad is coupled with colorful and vivid images of more of the best everyday items members can get delivered fast and free with Prime.

Learn more about Prime or start a 30-day free trial.

source