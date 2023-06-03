Netflix Added 34 New Movies and Series This Week – What's on Netflix

21 new movies and 13 new series hit Netflix this week while Wednesday and Bullet Train were the most popular titles in the US.
Prisoners is now on Netflix – Picture: Warner Bros.
Welcome to your rundown of everything new on Netflix over the past 7 days. We’ll be recapping all 34 new releases on Netflix and looking at what movies and series have been dominating the top 10s.
Want to look ahead at what’s coming up on Netflix? We’ve previewed all the new movies and series from now to December 18th in our weekly preview, with highlights including BARDO, The Recruit, and the final batch of episodes for Harry & Meghan.
Before we dive into the full list of everything new on Netflix this week, let’s take a look at some of the new releases this weekend.
Rating: R
Language: English
Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery
Director: Denis Villeneuve
Cast: Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis
Writer: Aaron Guzikowski
Runtime: 153 min / 2h 33m
Legendary filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has been in the business for quite some time but only in recent years has his career taken a new level following the release of Bladerunner 2049 and Dune.
However, one of his best movies ever produced is Prisoners starring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, which dropped on Netflix yesterday for the first time.
The Oscar-nominated movie is about carpenter Keller Dover tracking down the culprit of the man suspected to have kidnapped his 6-year-old daughter.
Certified fresh on RottenTomatoes, critics concluded:
“Prisoners has an emotional complexity and a sense of dread that makes for absorbing (and disturbing) viewing.”
The movie is also currently streaming in 14 other countries, including Netflix in the UK, Canada, and Australia.
Rating: TV-14
Language: Korean
Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy
Cast: Jae-Wook Lee, Jung So-Min, Min-Hyun Hwang
Runtime: 70 mins / 1h 10m
Picture: Netflix
Returning for its second batch of episodes is the Korean drama series, Alchemy of Souls, which has been one of the best K-drama releases of 2022 and one of the most popular on Netflix too.
For those unfamiliar with the romantic fantasy series, here’s what you can expect:
“A powerful sorceress in a blind woman’s body encounters a man from a prestigious family, who wants her help to change his destiny.”
To see what was trending globally on Netflix this week, check out our top 100 list here.
Bullet Train – Picture: Sony Pictures
Picture: Netflix
What have you been watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.
