Nothing phone (1) gets its first OTA update with July patch and camera updates – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Enrique 21 July 2022

Nothing Android Firmware updates

We just got the Nothing Phone (1) here in the office and it has already received its first firmware update. The Phone (1) gets Nothing OS 1.1.0 with some general bug fixes, new features, camera updates, and it’s updated with Android’s July security patch.

The most notable feature is the addition of Tesla integration into Nothing OS which works through a Quick Settings toggle that lets you perform actions on a Tesla EV directly from the notification shade. There’s also a new NFT Gallery widget that lets users display digital artwork from the home screen.

Camera improvements include the ability to use the Glyph’s fill light while in Portrait Mode, improved noise reduction and dynamic range in lower light conditions. There’s also improved clarity with the ultrawide camera, and the colors have been tweaked to be more consistent between the two rear facing cameras.

Other fixes have been issued alongside compliance with the July 2022 Android security patch. There’s a fix to a lock screen bug that caused the fingerprint icon to go away and improved performance with face unlock. Improvements have been issued to the Glyph interface, and battery life optimizations have been made for the device’s standby power state.

Our full review of the Nothing Phone (1) is currently underway. You can check out our first encounter post with the Phone (1) here until then.

Software is a very complicated thing, one can see you have no idea what that is. I do not defend the brand, here i defend the Developers because i respect their hard and complicated work they do. My self working in a software Firma, i pretty much kno…

Well, then you never been in GSMarena forums…. or nokia comment sections, or fairphone or sony the list can continue… This are the people of today. Knowing nothing, complaining/trolling about everything everywhere.

lmao the amount of hate without even touching/using the phone is just hilarious. you nerds will get mad at anything never expected an android phone to get same reactions like apple. Looks like Nothing is doing something right

