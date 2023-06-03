5 Things You Must Know About Tesla's 2023 Model X – MUO – MakeUseOf

It’s no wonder the Model X is one of the world’s most popular EVs, and it’s back with more upgrades.

Tesla is considered the cream of the crop when it comes to electric vehicles. With its futuristic electric driving technology, seat-gripping acceleration, and innovation, Tesla is the king of EVs. Another reason for Tesla's supremacy was the arrival of the Model X in 2016. Few eSUVs on the market can match its style and performance, and Tesla has improved on it even more for 2023.

Tesla's latest eSUV is available now for preorder. The base trim will cost you $112,590, while the Plaid trim costs $130,590. Keep in mind you won't get your new Model X immediately. You can expect a wait of five to eight months for the delivery, and it takes even longer for the plaid trim—up to one year.

In 2023, the Model X will keep most of its old styling but incorporates a few new features. Interior upgrades are the most noticeable, whereas exterior upgrades are more subtle. According to Tesla's website, the Model X can be equipped with an enhanced autopilot for an extra $6,000. Features include:

Full self-driving capability can also be added for $15,000. This takes the enhanced autopilot feature to another level by adding all functionality of basic autopilot and enhanced autopilot, in addition to traffic light and stop sign control. Autosteer has been a long-awaited feature for Tesla owners. Despite not being available now, its website states the feature is coming soon. It is also important to note that the federal EV tax credit, which reduces the cost of electric cars, is not available for the Model X.

The base trim of the Model X has a dual-motor all-wheel drivetrain producing 670 horsepower. A 33 kWh per 100 miles consumption is less efficient than its competitors, according to the EPA. Up to 350 miles on a single charge is decent when you consider the time it takes to charge a Tesla and the performance you get.

Furthermore, the Plaid trim is on another planet in terms of acceleration. Its tri-motor and all-wheel drivetrain produce 1,020 horsepower. To put that into perspective, the Model X Plaid goes from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. That's faster than a Formula 1 car and the Bugatti Veyron.

Towing is generally the last thing on people's minds when they switch from a combustion engine car to a Tesla. However, Tesla's are excellent towing vehicles, thanks to their incredible torque.

In its online Tesla owner's manual, a towing and accessories package is available with a two-inch hitch receiver that can support any accessory carrier. The Plaid trim can easily tow 5,000 pounds with plenty of torque to spare. Tesla's towing package also includes the wiring necessary for using an accessory carrier equipped with lights and trailer mode software.

Interior changes are most prevalent in the 2023 Model X. The biggest difference is the steering wheel, which has been upgraded to a steering yoke. The steering wheel upgrade provokes the most conversation, with some people loving it while others prefer a more traditional design. The yoke is seamless and futuristic, with haptic feedback.

Turn signal, lights, horn, cruise control, wipers, and voice control are all clearly shown, along with Model 3 and Model Y scroll controls on either side of the yoke.

Despite this, having buttons on the yoke for all controls makes normal driving more challenging. For example, normal column signals make it easy to indicate lane changes and use windshield wipers. However, the lack of these traditional column stalks requires you to look down at the yoke to ensure you're pressing the correct button, which takes your eyes off the road.

Tesla claims its center touchscreen is the biggest on the market. It features a stunning graphics display and navigation system provided by Google. It also receives regular updates over the air, keeping its systems and software current. It does not support Apple CarPlay or Android mobile integration, which is disappointing, but it does have Bluetooth, if that's any consolation. Those with Tesla's data plan or Wi-Fi access can view YouTube and Netflix when the vehicle is parked.

The Model X has plenty of interior space, a well-insulated cabin, and a wide windshield. The combination of all these elements ensures a comfortable ride with a scenic view for all passengers.

The Model X's low center of gravity makes it nimble for its size. Its adaptive suspension is very comfortable, offering a smooth and relaxing ride, making it feel like a luxury car than a seven-seater SUV. It also provides nearly nine inches of ground clearance if desired.

Now let's look at the most jaw-dropping feature of the Model X: its falcon-wing doors. Elon Musk says the doors provide easy seating access for rear passengers, but it doesn't take away from its wow factor. It looks like the Model X wants to take to the skies rather than the road when it's parked with its doors up in the air. The driver-side door has its own eyebrow-raising feature, as it can be opened and closed automatically.

Cargo space is abundant in the new Model X. With only the driver and front passenger, it has 88.2 cubic feet of volume. The volume of the front trunk is 6.5 cubic ft, with most of the space coming behind the first and second rows at 81.7 cubic ft. Behind the third row has 15 cubic ft.

The 2023 Model X has kept all the qualities that made it a head-turner since it was introduced in 2016. It definitely has its purpose within the EV space and does it well. There's just so much to marvel at, such as its falcon-wing doors, panoramic windshield, and incredible acceleration. With Tesla's built quality, innovation, space, and performance, it's hard to argue against buying one.

Charles is a car and motorcycle enthusiast and retired robotics engineer who served in the US Navy. In retirement, he spends most of his time writing and riding motorcycles.

