How to Install and Use TNT on FireStick for Loads of Entertainment – Fire Stick Tricks

This guide covers basic steps to install and use TNT on FireStick. The steps below work for all Amazon Fire TV devices, including Fire TV Cube, FireStick Lite, FireStick 4K, and FireStick 4K Max.
TNT is an app that lets you stream original content from the TNT Network. In addition, you can watch entertainment content like movies, TV shows, sporting content, and live TV channels.
Some content genres on the TNT app include comedy, romance, action, thriller, sci-fi, and adventure. You can also binge-watch blockbuster titles, old shows that may be available on other apps, and newly-released movies and TV shows.
For the sports section, TNT features various sports genres like soccer, basketball, hockey, and baseball. It also covers other sports content like match highlights and replays.
Please note that you’ll need a subscription from a TV provider to stream videos on the TNT app.
The TNT app has many features:
TNT is an official app hosted on Amazon App Store. For this reason, you don’t need to change your FireStick settings to install this app.
Follow the steps below to install TNT on FireStick:
1. Click Find on the FireStick home screen.
2. Select Search.
3. Type TNT on the search bar, then select TNT on the suggested results.
4. Click the app’s tile under Apps & Games.
5. Next, click on Get or Download, depending on the option on your screen.
6. The download process will begin.
7. Click on Open or hold down your remote’s menu button to open.
So, this is how easy it is to install TNT on FireStick.
If you plan to use the app frequently, it’s best to create a shortcut or relocate the app to your FireStick home screen. The TNT app on your home screen ensures you access the app conveniently without having to flip past several apps on your device.
The TNT app has three main outstanding features. The first is the flawless navigation backed by the clutter-free interface. You can easily switch from the home screen to the main menu and browse the available content without experiencing lagging or buffering.
The other highlight of this app is the vast library and the availability of original TNT shows. If you have a favorite TNT drama or crime show unavailable on other content streaming apps, you’ll likely find it on TNT.
Another factor contributing to this app’s superiority is the video quality. Videos load quickly without any buffering and range between 720p and 1080p.
The last outstanding TNT feature is the content-rich sports section. TNT strikes the perfect balance between entertainment and sports, ensuring the sports fan is well catered for. In TNT’s sports section, you’ll find several sports genres like basketball, football, and hockey.
You can also stream live sports events like wrestling championships and NBA and NFL events and watch match replays and highlights. Remember, you’ll need to subscribe to a TV plan to use this app on FireStick.
After launching the app, you’ll receive a prompt asking you to key in your TV plan details. You can browse through the app without linking a specific plan, but you can’t stream content or access all the features.
After connecting your TNT app to your TV plan, you’ll notice that the app has an uncomplicated menu and a well-organized home screen. The home screen is divided into five categories: Home, Search icon, Live, Profile, and the Sign-in page.
The home screen also features different shows available on the app. You can select from the home screen or tap on the search icon at the top to enter a title directly. Alternatively, click the Browse button at the top and select content from the listed sub-categories.
Examples of sub-categories under the browse button include TNT originals, Popular Series, TNT Big Ticket movies, Sports and Live Events, Trailers, Popular Movies, Action and Adventure Movies, and many more.
To stream a live sports event, click on the Live button at the top of the home screen. Remember that you can’t access content under this section without linking your TNT app to a valid TV service provider.
To add your TV service provider details, click on the Sign In button at the extreme top-end of your screen. After signing into your TNT account, you can check your details and access additional features through the Profile icon.
TNT is a content streaming app for movies, TV shows, and sports content. Install TNT to access TNT original shows and old and new movies and TV shows that may be unavailable on other streaming apps.
You can download and install the TNT app on your FireStick at no cost. But, you will need an active TV service plan to stream content on TNT and access the app’s exclusive features.
You won’t encounter any ads when streaming on the TNT app.
Yes, it’s safe to install TNT on your FireStick as it’s an official and legal app available on the Amazon app store.
Install TNT on FireStick to stream all your favorite original TNT shows and other old and newly released content. In addition, TNT has a vibrant sports section that includes various sports genres like basketball, hockey, and wrestling. Some highlights of the TNT app include the attractive interface, variety of content, and excellent video streaming quality.
