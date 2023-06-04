6 best Netflix shows to watch (and 3 to skip) in January 2023 – Netflix Life

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Brianne Howey as Georgia in episode 209 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

It’s a new year, and that means there are so many new Netflix shows headed our way! But are all of them worth watching? That’s the question millions of Netflix subscribers wonder each month and week as the streamer releases tons of new content.

In January 2023, Netflix gets right down to business with highly anticipated returning shows like Ginny & Georgia and Vikings: Valhalla, which each debut their second seasons. However, January also brings huge series debuts that will pique your interest.

That ’90s Show, the spinoff sequel to the hit series That ’70s Show, finally makes its premiere, as does the crime anthology series Kaleidoscope and the teen supernatural thriller Lockwood & Co. Which of these shows are must watches and which can you pass on for future watch?

These are the best Netflix shows to watch in January 2023, and the shows that you don’t have to rush onto your watch list. Let’s begin with Ginny & Georgia season 2.

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker in episode 203 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2022

Watch! It’s been nearly two years since Ginny & Georgia first premiered on Netflix, and it’s inconceivable that fans will be skipping the second season. The mother-daughter dramedy’s sophomore run delves into the aftershocks of Ginny’s shocking revelation about her mother. It all goes down when the second season premieres on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Watch! On Jan. 12, the second season of Vikings: Valhalla premieres less than one year after the series premiere in February 2022. The series was a hit with viewers and promises even more action in the eight episodes of season 2. The best news? Netflix has already confirmed that a third season is on the way, so you don’t have to worry about a cancellation.

Skip! If you’re looking for another true crime docuseries to watch on Netflix, then definitely check out MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street. The four-episode series digs into the notorious criminal’s $64 billion Ponzi scheme and reveals more truths about the financial fraud. However, if you’re not quite ready for another true crime docuseries just yet, skip this one on Jan. 4.

Watch! Hello, Wisconsin! We’re headed back to Point Place for a reunion with Red and Kitty Forman in That ’90s Show, a spinoff sequel to That ’70s Show. This time around, Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia spends the summer with her grandparents, and it’s a whole new ballgame with these ’90s teens. Meet the new generation when the spinoff arrives on Jan. 19.

That Ô90s Show. (L to R) Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman, Callie Haverda as Leia Forman in episode 105 of That Ô90s Show. Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

Watch! Something we’ll always have time for is a new Netflix cooking show, and Pressure Cooker sounds like a new cooking show worth watching. Part Chopped, part Big Brother, the Netflix series puts 11 chefs in the same house, where they must use their cooking skills and some strategy to compete against their fellow chefs and vote on who remains. Don’t miss the high-heat competition begin when the series premieres on Jan. 6.

Skip! There have so many reality shows on Netflix lately between Too Hot to Handle, Dance Monsters, Love Is Blind, The Circle… If you’re having a little bit of reality television fatigue, you might be passing on a new locale of Bling Empire when the spinoff, Bling Empire: New York, premieres on Jan. 20.

Watch! The six-episode Italian drama series The Lying Life of Adults takes place in the 1990s and centers on a teenager coming-of-age in a whole new world outside that of her strict upbringing. For an enticing and gripping binge-watch, definitely give the new series a shot when it begins streaming on Jan. 4.

Kaleidoscope. (L to R) Paz Vega as Ava Mercer, Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap in episode “White” of Kaleidoscope. Cr. David Scott Holloway/Netflix © 2022

Watch! Perhaps one of the most intriguing new series coming to Netflix is Kaleidoscope. The series will binge differently for every user, in a sort of choose-your-own-adventure experience. The first season of the anthology series spans 25 years and tells the story of a group of expert thieves. If that hasn’t convinced you to tune in on New Year’s Day, then nothing will.

Skip! Listen, Lockwood & Co. sounds incredible. It’s a teen supernatural adventure series about psychic teenagers fighting ghosts. There’s mystery and fantasy and surely some romance. But the confidence in a Netflix teen genre lasting past one or two seasons these days? In the wake of Warrior Nun and First Kill (and more!), it’s not there. You should definitely watch for a fun watch, but skip this one if you’re hoping for a show that will last for six seasons and a movie.

What Netflix shows will you be watching and skipping in January 2023? Share your picks in the comments!

