First Deals of the Year Arrive for Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra … – MacRumors

It’s been weeks since we tracked solid discounts on the Apple Watch Series 8, and today Amazon has introduced the first of such deals for 2023. Below you’ll find sales on both 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 models, as well as a few Apple Watch Ultra markdowns.

Starting with the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8, you can get the PRODUCT(RED) Aluminum version for $349.00, down from $399.00. This is a match for the all-time low price on this watch, and it’s only available in (PRODUCT)RED as of writing.

Moving to the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8, you can get (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum for $379.00, down from $429.00. Shipping on this one has been delayed into February, but it is another record low price that you can lock in today.

Lastly, the 45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $479.00, down from $529.00 in a few colors: Starlight, PRODUCT(RED), Midnight, and Silver. This is another best-ever price, and most models are available to ship and deliver this month.

Numerous models of the Apple Watch Ultra have dropped to $749.00 today on Amazon, down from $799.00. This is just about $10 higher compared to the all-time low price we saw during the holidays on the Ultra, so it’s a solid second-best price for January.



You’ll find sales on Apple Watch Ultra with the Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band, all with various size options available. The best sale you’ll find on any Ultra model this week is $50 off.

