Samsung Galaxy A22 Android 13 update has been released – SamMobile – Samsung news

Last updated: December 6th, 2022 at 11:36 UTC+01:00

Last week, Samsung released the Android 13 update to the Galaxy A22 5G. Today, the South Korean firm released the stable Android 13 update to the Galaxy A22 in European countries.

The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy A22 comes with firmware version A225FXXU3CVK3. The update brings One UI 5.0 and the October 2022 security patch to the smartphone. Currently, this new update is available in Albania, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Southeast Europe, Spain, Switzerland, the Baltic region, the Czech Republic, and the Nordic region.

If you are a Galaxy A22 user living in any of the European countries listed above, you can install the Android 13 update on your smartphone. You can do that by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping Download and install. You can also download the new firmware file from our database and flash it manually.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A22 in mid-2021 with Android 11-based One UI 3.1 software onboard. The mid-range smartphone received the Android 12-based One UI 4 update earlier this year. Now, it has received the Android 13-based One UI 5 update. It is not clear if it will get the Android 14 update in the future.

SamsungGalaxy A22

