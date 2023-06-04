Price and crypto news: Stellar, Monero, AVAX – The Cryptonomist

Tech Summit 2023 Lahore

Proof of Talk: Gathering Web3’s Elite for a Unique Leadership Summit at Paris’s Louvre Palace in June

Deutsche Telekom joins validator network on Polygon

Crypto news: critical vulnerability discovered in Tron’s Multisig mechanism

Gemini and Genesis seek closure of lawsuit filed by the SEC

US debt ceiling deal blocks 30% tax on Bitcoin mining

Continues the crypto challenge by Coinbase to the SEC

Binance launches new crypto tax tool in Italy

All the crypto exchange hacks: a total of $3.45 billion stolen since 2012

A decentralized crypto protocol developed on Arbitrum has fallen victim to a $7.7 million hack

Why Malicious Website Blockers are Crucial for Online Security

Possible security problems are being speculated about the Ledger Nano X

Tech Summit 2023 Lahore

Proof of Talk: Gathering Web3’s Elite for a Unique Leadership Summit at Paris’s Louvre Palace in June

The UAE’s One and Only B2B Gaming & eSports Summit is Making its Mark, Once Again

World Token Summit: Spearheading Dubai’s foray to become a global hub for crypto & blockchain activity

Bitget: interview with crypto exchange managing director Gracy Chen

STEPN CEO on how to build a successful NFT marketplace. An interview with Yawn Rong

The Sandbox (SAND) metaverse: interview with CEO Sebastien Borget

2023 CMC: Global Crypto User Adoption Outlook with CZ

Binance’s report on BRC-20 tokens in the Bitcoin ecosystem

Dangers for Gemini, the crypto exchange of the Winklevoss brothers

The best analysis tools for crypto airdrops

PayPal and Tesla: big names with crypto assets and services

Bitcoin price prediction: high of $45,000 for JPMorgan

Saifedean Ammous becomes adviser to El Salvador’s National Bitcoin Office

Price of Bitcoin stable, while gold and USD move

Bitcoin (BTC) price has reached a “decision point”

Ethereum News: Roger Ver sees ETH as the attraction for new users

Ethereum News: ERC-6551 standard introduced

What are Ethereum MEV bots and how do they work?

VanEck’s price forecast for Ethereum is extremely bullish

Bitcoin mining difficulty exceeds 50 trillion for the first time

Tether turns to sustainable Bitcoin mining

Cryptosmart: buy BHP to receive Bitcoin for life

US debt ceiling deal blocks 30% tax on Bitcoin mining

The Tether (USDT) stablecoin reaches its all-time high

Market dominance of stablecoins: Tether rises while others fall

Tether’s market cap near all-time highs, while ERC-20 token supply remains unchanged for over a year

The rise of USDT: How the stablecoin market will evolve in 2023

Crypto news and price analysis for Ecoterra (ECOTERRA), Monkeys Token (MONKEYS) and Terra (LUNA)

Crypto news: Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bonk (BONK)

Trading strategy on Bitcoin, MATIC and BNB: using ADX to identify significant trends

Crypto prices and news of SpongeBob (SPONGE), PancakeSwap (CAKE) and AiDoge

Bitcoin price prediction: some say $160,000

The dApps of the Web3 world: the most widely used platforms that generate the most revenue

Dextools: Unleashing the Power of Decentralized Markets

Compound Finance expands on Arbitrum, Ethereum’s Layer-2

Aave crypto project launches V3 version on Metis

SEC’s definition of “exchange” casts doubt on DEXs of decentralized finance (DeFi)

The golden future of the NFT gaming industry on blockchain

The most interesting NFT projects on OpenSea

BitcoinCasinos: NFT market will reach $2.7 billion by 2025, disappointing expectations

NFT News: Mercedes-Benz reveals details of its collection

The golden future of the NFT gaming industry on blockchain

Illuvium: Overworld Beta 2 is a reality

Axie Infinity (AXS) registers +15% after Origins launches in App Store

Horizon Blockchain Games and Polygon Labs: a revolution in Web3 infrastructure and the crypto world

Reental: tokenized real estate company enters Fortnite metaverse

Comeback for Metaverse tokens? OVER on top with a 110% increase

Binance announces ‘Build The Block’: the first reality show in the metaverse

The Nemesis Unveils NEMS Token: Driving Gaming’s Next Frontier

New Discoveries Unveil the True Identity of Leonardo Da Vinci and the Authentic Nature of His Works, Paving the Way for Exclusive NFT Collection

Mattia Cuttini’s new NFT solo art exhibition coming soon

Crypto ZR presents its latest project ‘Arrival’

Crypto Arte and NFT: Giovanni Motta’s new immersive adventure in London

Grand Opening of Brescia’s First Hacker Club: hack.bs

Revolut: the global finance app has surpassed 30 million retail customers

Investors still optimistic about Nasdaq and S&P 500

The performance of Gamestop, Coinbase and Tesla stocks

Revolut: the global finance app has surpassed 30 million retail customers

Revolut launches version 9.0 of the app: how does it work?

CBDC: Dubai will have its own state “crypto”

Swift’s CBDC brings together 18 central and commercial banks

Uniswap: the DEX increases in volume thanks to PEPE meme crypto

Uniswap: the crypto DEX has surpassed Coinbase

Copy trading: how it works and which are the best platforms

How to mine Bitcoin in 2022

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

How to use Polygon in DeFi and earn MATIC on AAVE

Uniswap: the DEX increases in volume thanks to PEPE meme crypto

Uniswap: the crypto DEX has surpassed Coinbase

Copy trading: how it works and which are the best platforms

The price of Ethereum is very low again

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

Recover a Bitcoin wallet.dat password in 2 minutes!

By Andrea Porcelli – 11 May 2023

In this article, we will take a closer look at the prices and recent news regarding the Stellar Lumens, Monero and AVAX crypto, in order to provide an in-depth overview of these projects and the trends surrounding them.

Through this comparative analysis of Stellar Lumens, Monero and Avalanche, we will have the opportunity to better understand the trends surrounding these cryptocurrencies and their implications in the context of the blockchain ecosystem.

We will examine the key factors that can influence their prices, the innovations that could shape their future, and how these cryptocurrencies differ from others in their space.

Summary

Let’s start with Stellar Lumens (XLM), which has seen a very negative trend over the past month. In the last 30 days, the token has lost 16.2%, bringing its price to USD 0.0885.

In terms of market statistics, the market capitalisation dropped to $2.4 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $49 million.

In terms of outstanding supply, it is very large indeed, with 26.8 billion XLM tokens tradable and an average holding period of 44 days. The token is ranked 18th among the most popular cryptos.

Monero’s month was perhaps the most stable of the three, with the XRM itself losing value, but only by 3.6%, bringing its price down to $154.6.

Market cap fell to $2.8 billion, with daily trading volume set at $57.4 million.

The supply of tokens in circulation remained similar at 18.3 million XRM. The all-time high of $517.6 remains a mirage.

Not good news for Avalanche either: the cryptocurrency has lost 16% over the past month, and is currently trading at $15.23.

Market statistics put the project’s capitalisation at $5.1 billion, with a daily trading volume of $227.8 million.

The outstanding supply is 331.5 million AVAX with an average holding period of 68 days. The Avalanche token is the 12th most popular in the crypto world.

Let’s take a look at the news that could change the negative trend of the various cryptos mentioned.

Stellar, the open-source blockchain platform, is gaining significant traction and making strides in various areas as it continues to expand its platform and explore new use cases in different ecosystems.

Recently, Denelle Dixon, CEO and executive director of the Stellar Development Foundation, shed light on how blockchain technology intersects with the humanitarian aid sector in an in-depth blog post.

Humanitarian aid has traditionally faced many challenges, including transparency, accountability and efficiency in the distribution of resources.

These obstacles often result in inefficiencies, delays and even potential misuse of funds. However, with the advent of blockchain technology, there is an opportunity to revolutionise the way humanitarian aid is managed and distributed.

In his blog post, Dixon highlighted several key areas where blockchain can have a transformative impact on humanitarian aid. One of the most significant benefits of blockchain technology is its ability to improve transparency and traceability.

By harnessing the immutable and decentralised nature of blockchain, actors in the humanitarian aid ecosystem can ensure that funds, resources and aid reach their intended recipients.

Blockchain provides a secure and tamper-proof record of transactions, allowing donors, humanitarian organisations and beneficiaries to track the flow of funds from source to destination.

This transparency not only promotes accountability, but also builds trust between all parties involved. The ability to track transactions in real time allows stakeholders to identify and address any bottlenecks or problems that may arise, ensuring a more efficient and effective distribution process.

Stellar’s blockchain also offers the ability to tokenize assets, allowing physical and digital assets to be represented on the blockchain. This has immense potential in the context of humanitarian aid, enabling the tokenization of various assets such as food, medical supplies and even identity documents.

Tokenization ensures the efficient management and tracking of these resources throughout the supply chain, reducing the risk of fraud and enabling real-time monitoring of inventory and distribution.

Dixon also stressed the importance of partnerships and collaboration in the humanitarian sector. Stellar has been actively forming alliances with organisations and initiatives focused on social impact and humanitarian aid.

By harnessing the power of blockchain and collaborating with established industry players, Stellar aims to create an ecosystem that fosters innovation, efficiency and social impact.

Stellar’s commitment to advancing blockchain technology for humanitarian aid aligns with its broader mission of financial inclusion and empowerment.

By leveraging the scalability, security and low transaction costs of the Stellar platform, the Foundation aims to democratise access to financial services and drive economic growth in underserved communities around the world.

With Denelle Dixon’s post shedding light on the intersection of blockchain and humanitarian aid, it’s clear that Stellar is committed to using its technology for social impact.

As blockchain adoption continues to grow, we can expect to see more collaborations, innovative solutions, and transformative initiatives that harness the power of blockchain to create a more inclusive and equitable world.

Stellar’s journey into the humanitarian sector is just the beginning of a broader revolution in how we approach and deliver aid to those in need.

Smart contract development has just entered a new era of speed and efficiency on Avalanche’s blockchain ecosystem, thanks to the integration of Chainlink functions into Avalanche’s Fuji Testnet.

This innovative collaboration between Chainlink and Avalanche opens up a world of possibilities for developers, allowing them to seamlessly combine Chainlink Functions with other high-quality Chainlink services to create powerful and reliable decentralised applications (dApps).

Avalanche developers now have the opportunity to take advantage of the immense power of Chainlink Functions, which offer a wide range of features designed to enhance the development process.

With Chainlink Functions, smart contract developers can use pre-built logic and data processing capabilities directly in their contracts, saving time and effort.

One of the key benefits of Chainlink Functions is its incredible speed. By integrating Chainlink’s industry-leading Oracle technology, developers can take advantage of near-instantaneous data processing, ensuring that their dApps can respond quickly to real-world events and conditions.

This is particularly important for applications that require real-time data, such as decentralised financial platforms (DeFi), games and prediction markets.

Chainlink functions also integrate seamlessly with other popular Chainlink services, further extending the capabilities available to Avalanche developers.

For example, developers can use Chainlink Data Feeds to access a wide range of high-quality, tamper-proof data from trusted sources.

These data feeds can be critical for smart contracts that rely on accurate and up-to-date information, such as price feeds, weather data, sports scores and more.

In addition, Avalanche developers can use Chainlink’s Verifiable Random Function (VRF) to introduce provably fair randomness into their applications. This is critical for a variety of use cases, including gaming, lotteries and distributed applications that require unbiased results.

Chainlink VRF ensures that the randomness generated within smart contracts is tamper-proof and verifiable, adding a level of trust and security to the system.

In addition, Chainlink Automation provides Avalanche developers with a powerful tool to automate specific tasks within their smart contracts.

This includes scheduled execution of contract functions, conditional event triggering and integration with external APIs.

By combining Chainlink Automation with Chainlink Functions, developers can create dynamic and efficient smart contracts that respond to real-world events with minimal manual intervention.

In addition to these native Chainlink services, the integration of Chainlink Functions on Avalanche allows developers to connect their smart contracts to existing Web2 APIs. This means that developers can bridge the gap between traditional web applications and blockchain-based smart contracts, enabling seamless data integration and interoperability.

By using Chainlink Functions, Avalanche developers can tap into a large pool of existing APIs, opening up a range of possibilities for integration with external systems and services.

The implementation of Chainlink Functions on Avalanche’s Fuji Testnet is a significant milestone for smart contract development.

It not only speeds up the development process, but also improves the functionality and reliability of decentralised applications built on Avalanche’s blockchain ecosystem.

Thanks to Chainlink’s powerful suite of services and the seamless integration of Chainlink functions, developers now have the tools they need to create robust, efficient and real-world ready dApps.

As the adoption of blockchain technology continues to grow, the collaboration between Chainlink and Avalanche sets a new standard for the rapid development of smart contracts.

By combining the speed and scalability of Avalanche with the proven capabilities of Chainlink, developers can unlock the full potential of decentralised applications that offer real-time data, secure randomness and automated functionality.

This integration marks the beginning of a new era in which smart contract development on Avalanche achieves unprecedented levels of efficiency, reliability and usability.

Stefania Stimolo – 4 Jun 2023

Reporting the future.

The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.

Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain

We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

source