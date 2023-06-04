AppleCare Products – iPad – Apple

Because Apple makes the hardware, the operating systems, and many applications, our experts understand how everything works together and can help resolve most issues in a single conversation.

Every iPad comes with one year of hardware repair coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support. AppleCare+ extends your iPad, Apple Pencil, and Apple‑branded iPad keyboard coverage and includes unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection. Each incident is subject to a service fee of $49 for iPad and $29 for Apple Pencil or Apple‑branded iPad keyboard, plus applicable tax. In addition, you’ll get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone.

Because Apple designs iPad, iPadOS, and many applications, iPad is a truly integrated system. And only AppleCare+ provides one-stop service and support from Apple experts, so most issues can be resolved in a single call.

AppleCare+ provides repair or replacement coverage, both parts and labor, from Apple-authorized technicians.

Service coverage includes the following:

Whether you’re sitting in the comfort of your home or office or on the go, you can call and get direct access to Apple experts for questions on a wide range of topics, including:

You can buy coverage on a fixed-term plan or on a monthly plan that will automatically renew until cancelled.

Monthly

2 yrs

iPad Pro 12.9‑inch





iPad Pro 11-inch





iPad Air (5th generation)





iPad, iPad mini





