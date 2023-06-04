Roku just got 11 free TV channels: what you need to know – Tom's Guide

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.
Roku is delivering more news and shows for free
In the age of rising streaming service prices, free TV is a welcome alternative that can help your budget. And Roku’s added just under a dozen new options, with 11 linear TV channels that appeal to a wide range of audiences.
The news comes to us from Cord Cutters News, which listed the networks just added to The Roku Channel. Now, Roku boasts over 350 live TV channels, though live can often refer to linear (not on-demand) content that’s been scheduled.
Don’t think that these channels are only available to Roku owners, though. You can watch The Roku Channel’s programming on the web, as well as via the Roku app on iOS and Android devices.
If we had to guess, the biggest new channels added to The Roku Channel start with TODAY All Day, a network dedicated to blocks of segments from The TODAY Show. Right now, it’s showing “Encore” TODAY Show content about the train crash in East Palestine, Ohio that’s not airing live.
The UK’s Sky News is also represented for a more international crowd. The true crime series Dateline is also getting a 24/7 network.
Here is the full list of new channels that are now on The Roku Channel.
You may think this is just for Roku devices. You’d be wrong.
The Roku Channel is available on Fire TV, select Samsung TVs, as well as iOS and Android.
You can also just pull The Roku Channel up in a web browser.
