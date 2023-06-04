Apple Watch Blood Glucose Monitor Could Revolutionize Diabetes … – Bloomberg

David Westin speaks with top names in finance about the week’s biggest issues on Wall Street.

From the policy debates to the political fights, today’s top newsmakers make sure they sit down with Chris Wallace.

Follow Bloomberg reporters as they uncover some of the biggest financial crimes of the modern era. This documentary-style series follows investigative journalists as they uncover the truth.

Philippine Finance Chief Rules Out Return as Central Bank Head

Your Sunday US Briefing: Shangri-la Handshake, Big Rate Decisions

Prelude to Fed Features Two Global Rate Cliffhangers

ECB’s Visco Says He Would Have Preferred More Gradual Rate Hikes

Charting the Global Economy: Business Activity Slows in China

Chad Seeks to Freeze Cameroon Pipeline Accounts in Savannah Spat

Trillion-Dollar Treasury Vacuum Coming for Wall Street Rally

Sony CEO Says Significant Barriers to Cloud Gaming Remain: FT

GOP’s Graves Says McCarthy Is ‘Absolutely Safe’ as House Speaker

Chuck Todd to Step Down as Host of NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’

Beverly Hills Voters Choose Lifestyle Over Luxury in Rejecting LVMH Hotel

Newly Rich US Defense Tech Titans Seek Fresh Fortunes in Ukraine

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Swings to Massive Opening

Verstappen Wins Spanish GP From Pole for 40th Career Victory

In Alaska, Battling Climate Change in Camouflage

The Debt-Limit Crisis Is Over. Now On to the Debt Crisis.

China’s Auto Export Wave Echoes Japan’s in the ’70s

Wish You Could Be a Kid Again? Seven Summer Camps Just for Adults

Goldman CEO Loves Summer Camp So Much He’s Expanded His Portfolio

How Summer Camp Became Such a Hot Mess for Parents

Wells Fargo Seeks to Settle ‘Banking While Black’ Mortgage Case

Tennessee Ban on Kids Watching Drag Overturned as ‘Overbroad’

A Major Showdown Is Brewing Over What Counts as a Carbon Credit

Highest Temperature of the Year So Far Could Be Recorded Today

US Mayors Cite ‘Unprecedented’ Mental Health Crisis as Top Concern

New Jersey Senior-Living Facility’s Woes Exacerbated by Construction Delays

Buying a Home in California Is Already Hard. State Farm’s Exit Makes It Harder.

Bitcoin Faces Fresh Challenges After Debt Deal Moves Forward, Citigroup Warns

FTX Objects to Extension of Mediation Talks for Bankrupt Crypto Lender Genesis

Key House Republicans Unveil Crypto Market Structure Draft Bill



Subscriber Benefit

Subscribe

Apple Inc. has a moonshot-style project underway that dates back to the Steve Jobs era: noninvasive and continuous blood glucose monitoring.

The goal of this secret endeavor — dubbed E5 — is to measure how much glucose is in someone’s body without needing to prick the skin for blood. After hitting major milestones recently, the company now believes it could eventually bring glucose monitoring to market, according to people familiar with the effort.

source